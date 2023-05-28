Eric Cowell is dad Simon's twin in rare new photo shared by Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge headed out to lunch on Saturday with his family and Amanda's

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman made the most of the great British weather on Saturday and headed out for a nice lunch with good friend Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes.

The couples were not alone, as they took their children along for the ride, including Simon and Lauren's son Eric, who's appearance on social media is infrequent.

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda couldn't help but share a group photo of the outing, and fans got a rare glimpse of Simon's mini me son Eric. In the snap, Simon can be seen standing behind his son, who has his same dark hair as well as facial features, including his eyes and nose.

The snap also shows that Eric, who is 9 years old, has gotten taller, and will soon be catching up to his dad!

© Instagram Amanda shared a photo of her family alongside Simon's over the weekend

"@bgt family (we missed @aleshaofficial @brunotonioliofficial) hope you're watching tonight it's an unbelievable episode! The ending is another moment in TV history," Amanda captioned the photo.

Simon and Lauren welcomed Eric, who is named after the mogul's grandfather who passed away in 1999, back in 2014, and in 2021 he opened up about his arrival on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

© Photo: Getty Images Simon and Lauren with their son Eric

"He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him," he declared to the daytime show host and first-ever American Idol winner.

"You're like a different dude with a child," Kelly joked, adding: "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The family together, alongside Lauren's son Adam Silverman

Simon relented, noting: "Maybe," before explaining: "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it… until I saw the scan of him for the first time."

The music producer then recalled the instant feelings of love he felt when he first saw the ultrasound scan of Eric and gushed: "From that moment I saw the scan, I was like 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now I just cannot imagine my life without him."

© Photo: Twitter Simon has been thinking about having more children

Simon, 63, loves being a dad so much that he hasn't ruled out having a second child with Lauren. Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, he admitted he thinks about welcoming another child with Lauren often, adding: "Eric has got a lot of friends and we do a lot of things together as a family. But you never know with kids if they're happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one?

"So look, will it happen? I don't know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad."

The mogul and his 9-year-old son are very close

One thing Simon is currently busy with, however, is planning his wedding with Lauren, to whom he proposed on Christmas Eve 2021 in Barbados, where they first met.

The star revealed in April 2022 that he is taking the lead with wedding planning.

Simon and Lauren became engaged back in 2021

"I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen — there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party. No one knows when it's going to be — that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren."

© Alex B. Huckle The couple have been together for ten years

The father-of-one added, "I don't want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don't invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

