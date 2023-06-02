Rylan Clark reveals 'extremely traumatic' divorce nearly killed him

Rylan Clark candidly opened up about his "extremely traumatic" divorce from his ex-husband, Dan Neal, whom he split with in June 2021.

The heartbreaking revelation was made in a conversation with journalist, Elizabeth Day, on her hit podcast, How to Fail. During the conversation, Rylan explained that going through the trauma of his break up, almost killed him.

Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking revelation about divorce from ex-husband Dan Neal

"It killed me, my divorce pretty much…well it nearly did kill me, " the TV presenter said. "Yeah it was really really difficult looking back on that now it's so awful to sit here and say this but I'm almost glad it nearly killed me. And I'm so thrilled I can say that two years on because I didn't think I'd be. I won't go into too much detail but it was extremely traumatic... and not even me just me being dramatic, it was very much trauma.

Rylan also opened up about the physical impact the split had on his health. "There were a lot of elements that came into play with the breakdown of my relationship, and then how that played out for the months after, which is why I got so ill. Like you say, I'm 6ft 4, I went down to nine stone, which is grossly underweight for someone of my height. And now, to be able to sit here and go 'the fact that I got to the lowest of lows'... When somebody says, 'rock-bottom,' I never really understood what 'rock bottom' was and I don't think anyone will until you've been there."

© Photo: Rex Rylan and Dan married in 2015 two years after meeting

He continued: "And when you know you have been rock bottom, like to the point of no return nearly, that's when you sit there and go, 'I will never let anything or anyone get me to where I was in that state. Not even myself, I will never let that happen to myself again [...] He added: "I'd like to sit here and think that the breakdown of my marriage has made me the person I am now, and I'm really, really, happy, with the person I am now, and I can sleep very well at night."

Elizabeth interjected: "And I'm grateful that you're still here and that you shared that, thank you," to which Rylan agreed: "I am".The star has been incredibly open about his divorce journey and the impacts it has had on him having previously revealed he sought help from experts when he was feeling low.

Since the split, and some time off, Rylan's career has been going from strength. Earlier this month, he was spotted at Buckingham Palace meeting King Charles on behalf of his ambassadorship with the Prince's Trust. He also played a major role in the Eurovision song contest this year, and, as a known super-fan of the international competition, it was a job made in heaven for the former X-Factor star. During the exciting stint, Rylan regularly updated fans with photos from Liverpool - and he looked like he had a blast!

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.