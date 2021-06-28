Rylan Clark-Neal separates from husband Dan after six years – report The star has been absent from work and social media for weeks

Rylan Clark-Neal sparked concern among his fans recently due to his seven-week absence from his Radio 2 show as well as social media – and now the reason why has been revealed.

According to The Sun, the presenter has reportedly separated from his husband of almost six years, Dan.

While the 32-year-old hasn't posted on Instagram in over seven weeks, his fans have left him supportive messages over the weekend.

"Miss you and your mum on radio 2. Hope you are both ok xx," one wrote on Sunday, whilst a second added: "Just seen the news, Hugs big fella."

The couple married in 2015 after two years of dating

A third remarked: "Sorry to hear your sad news Rylan, stay strong and keep smiling."

Rylan and Dan started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been married since November 2015. The duo tied the knot in a small, private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Rylan's wedding guest list included many famous faces such as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Katie Price, Amy Childs, Claire Richards, as well as Matt and Emma Willis.

The presenter has since shared images from the day on This Morning. Showing off the photographs to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Rylan revealed that they had 10 bridesmaids and both grooms looked extremely smart in matching suits.