Who should host the new Big Brother? See our fabulous picks He's watching you…

This month, ITV announced that Big Brother is back! The popular show, which ran for almost 20 years on Channel 4 and Channel 5 before being axed in 2018, made its mark on pop culture thanks to the brilliant housemates that entered.

MORE: The most complained about TV moment of the decade has been revealed

As the phenomenon returns to our screens next year, here at HELLO!, we look at who should be the face of Big Brother.

Loading the player...

Big Brother is back

Alison Hammond

A former Big Brother contestant, Alison has made a splash ever since she appeared on the show in 2003. And with the show being revived in 2023, it would make perfect sense for Alison to be the leading lady after 20 years in the spotlight. Alison has proved to be a hit with fans, and has appeared on shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Celebs Go Dating - thanks to her incredible work ethic and bubbly personality.

READ: Alison Hammond to host Big Brother? Fans thrilled as they spot major clue

MORE: This Morning's Alison Hammond causes a stir with lookalike son Aiden

Alison is a fan favourite

The 47-year-old mother-of-one has also been one of the key faces of the daytime hit show, This Morning. The star earned herself a permanent spot as a host in 2021 - making her one of the biggest names in television.

Rylan Clark

Another fan favourite, Celebrity Big Brother winner Rylan has his name in the running since he was a host on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Rylan last year

And the star has been a huge fan of Big Brother, regularly mentioning the show on social media and in interviews. The X Factor contestant tweeted: "The Big Brother theme just came on on shuffle and it just hit me it's actually coming back. For real. Not a dream, actually coming back."

Davina McCall

Davina, the first presenter of Big Brother, was part of the series' rise to success. And whilst the television legend has moved on from the iconic programme, she is still synonymous with the show. Davina, who has gone on to host memorable shows like Long Lost Family and The Million Pound Drop, still has Big Brother in her heart.

Davina stuns at the UK Premiere of "Yesterday"

In 2020, both Davina and Rylan celebrated Big Brother when they revisited some of the most iconic Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes in the series Big Brother: Best Shows Ever. Here's hoping Davina makes an epic return alongside the revived show next year!

Exclusive: Davina McCall wows in bikini on sun-soaked getaway as she talks body-confidence at 54

Phillip Schofield

Perhaps one of the biggest presenters in Britain is Phillip, his TV legacy is unmatched among other presenters.

A main host on This Morning for over 20 years, Phillip has impressed audiences over the years with his longevity and has remained a key figure in television - and that is also perhaps thanks to his entertaining partnership with This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby.

Phillip in 2019

With Big Brother returning to ITV, the silver fox could be a contender to bag the new gig. And if the star needs any help presenting the show, I'm sure he can bring Holly for the ride!

Dermot O'Leary

A former member of the Big Brother family, Dermot could also be a fantastic face for the revived show. The host of spin-off show Big Brother's Little Brother, and the host of Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack, Dermot certainly knows about the series and how beloved it is to audiences.

Dermot was also a presenter on The X Factor

Since then, Dermot has been a television favourite for ITV and is currently a presenter on This Morning.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.