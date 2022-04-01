Rylan Clark reveals shock over Aljaz Skorjanec's Strictly exit: exclusive The It Takes Two host was speaking exclusively to HELLO!

Earlier this week, Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec shocked the nation as he revealed he would be leaving the popular show after nine years.

And in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, It Takes Two host Rylan Clark has spoken at his surprise over the Slovenian pro's decision to make an exit. "I'm gutted the boy is leaving he's one of the nicest guys to be around and always has a smile on his face," he told us.

However, he then teased a possible future for the star, as he added: "He's always welcome on It Takes Two whenever he wants! Also I'm sure I'll be seeing lots of him with Janette [Manrara] so I can't wait to see him."

Aljaz's wife Janette had left the show last year in order to take up a co-hosting role with Rylan, however, the star was hesitant to say whether this may have played a role in Aljaz's decision.

"I don't think anything is ever expected in the world of Strictly," he explained. "Janette is amazing on the show as she was on the dance floor so I'm hoping we get to see more of the both of them doing what they really love to do."

On It Takes Two, Rylan always does what he can to get involved with the show, including doing a little boogie during Choreography Corner, but might fans be so lucky as to see him take on the cheeky cha-cha or a romantic waltz on the show one day?

Sadly, the answer appears to be no, as while he revealed he didn't think it would be "fair being a host on the show." We're still holding out hope though!

The star is one of the hosts on It Takes Two

Outside of his work on It Takes Two, Rylan is a beloved member of the Eurovision team, and he's promised a great show for UK fans, stating: "This year is back with a bang! Torino won't know what's hit it when team UK arrive. The show is shaping up to be an amazing one with some great songs in the mix. We can't wait to fly out and bring you a fantastic show."

And on the UK's entry, Sam Ryder he added: "Sam is a star. His voice is incredible and the song is great. He has the personality to match and that goes a long way with Eurovision fans. I'm confident this year we will end up on the left side of the leader board. I've got every faith in him."

But fans of Rylan won't have to wait until Eurovision, or even his radio show, to hear him sooner, as on Friday he was revealed to be the new voice of Alexa – for just the day.

In an April's Fools prank, fans will be able to ask their Alexa device certain questions, which will elicit a response in his familiar Essex tones. Questions will include: "Alexa, who is Rylan? Alexa, is Rylan your new voice?"

Rylan will be the voice of Alexa... sort of

Certain phrases will also bring a response, like: "Alexa, I love Rylan. Alexa, ask Rylan to sing a song. Alexa, ask Rylan for some words of wisdom."

Speaking about the opportunity, Rylan revealed: "It's literally a dream come true! I use Alexa every day, whether it's for cooking, controlling my smart home or calling my mum, Linda. To hear myself through the Alexa, knowing everyone can hear the same thing is hilarious."

The star is a huge tech-lover, confessing to having over 30 Alexa controlled devices in his home, and speaking about how hi-tech his home is, he explained: "I'm such a big fan of [a] smart home and I've connected everything in my house. My Alexa devices are one of my best purchases, so much so I'll even admit to owning well over 30!

"Alexa is so helpful and there's so many ways to use it. I can just ask a question, big or small, and get an answer. You can connect loads of devices and just use your voice to turn on the lights, play music, add things to a shopping list, all the usual tricks. But I'm always discovering new ways to use it!"

Rylan's Alexa takeover happens 1 April 2022. Customers can say, "Alexa, good morning", "Alexa, how are you?", "Alexa, I love you", "Alexa, how old is Rylan?", "Alexa, ask Rylan for some words of wisdom" on April 1st and more to hear Rylan’s familiar Essex twang to brighten up their day. Visit aboutamazon.co.uk/news/devices/introducing-rylexa for more information.

