Tess Daly shares loved-up photo with husband Vernon Kay after night out

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay hold the title of one of British TV's most-loved couples and on Thursday, the husband-and-wife duo enjoyed a fun night out with their daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14, and shared the sweetest photo.

The happy couple looked more in love than ever as they posed for a quick selfie before heading out to see Beyoncé in concert. Tess was the picture of glamour in a stunning pink long-sleeved top adorned with pearlescent circles and topped off her concert look with a pair of oversized orange-tinted glasses.

Captioning the post, Tess penned: "Not your average family night out [laughing emoji] @beyonce you were everything and more!" Vernon looked super slick in a navy blue bomber jacket and a V-neck T-shirt in the same deep hue.

"Best brace of teeth I've seen in many a while. And you both look fairly cool too. Rock on Tess," alongside a red love heart emoji. Another asked: "Where is your dress from," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third wrote: "Beautiful couple."

Phoebe, the couple's 18-year-old daughter was also captured in the fun update - and she looks just like her TV star mum. The eldest Kay sibling has inherited her mother's vibrant blonde locks which took front and centre of the candid snap as she relaxed in the stand.

The youngster looked ultra-stylish for the fun family outing and opted for a striking pair of silver leather trousers - perfectly in keeping with the Renaissance theme - a black top and a pair of sunglasses.

Tess' final photo showed the stage for the iconic concert, which featured the Progress Pride flag, a touching nod to Beyonce's support for the LGBTQ+ community.The fun family night out came just after the family marked Amber's 14th birthday celebrations. Tess marked the occasion with a string of snaps from their at-home celebrations.

In the footage, Tess captured two large pink and silver balloons shaped in the number 14 as well as a gold 'Happy Birthday' banner that featured two shooting stars on either side.

Captioning the first post, Tess penned: "Celebrating Amber's 14th birthday yesterday," alongside a swollen eyes emoji and a GIF of a birthday cake. In the next image, the wife of Vernon Kay showed off Amber's delicious-looking birthday cake which was covered in vanilla icing, chocolate buttons, and M&Ms which were shaped in a capital A. The cake also featured a sweet happy birthday banner.

In the background, fans got a glimpse of the array of cards and presents for the teen. Alongside the second snap, were the words: "They grow up so fast," alongside three crying emojis.

Unlike her younger sister, Phoebe has had a little bit more limelight in recent years and has occasionally appeared on the red carpet alongside her dad. The most stand-out father-daughter public appearance came when the duo was seen at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in March, earlier this year.

