Tess Daly shares rare photo of teen daughter Phoebe - and the resemblance is uncanny

Tess Daly and her family had a night to remember as they headed out to see Beyonce's sellout world tour, Renaissance, and she stunned with a photo of her teen daughter, Phoebe, who could have been her double.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter took to her social media pages to share a selection of photos from her time at the concert, with the third featuring her 18-year-old girl. Phoebe was certainly taking after her mum with her bright blonde hair, and she'd even taken after her sense of fashion with a striking pair of silver leather trousers and pair of sunglasses, as she flashed a smile at the camera.

Another snap saw Tess and husband Vernon Kay looking so loved-up as they sat amongst the crowd with their shoulders touching. Tess looked absolutely gorgeous as she styled out a pink dress with various seashells decorating it, while Vernon looked very suave in a blue jacket and shirt.

Tess' final photo showed the stage for the iconic concert, which featured the Progress Pride flag, a touching nod to Beyonce's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In her caption, the mum-of-two shared: "Not your average family night out @beyonce you were everything and more!" and her fans were quick to share their love in the comments.

One posted: "I was there (with my daughters too)! It was an incredible performance!" while a second added: "Top woman, pure class," and a third penned: "Stunning couple. Love your necklace Tess, can I ask where it's from?"

Many others said that they had also attended the gig and revealed how much they had enjoyed watching the legendary performer.

Tess and Vernon will no doubt be aiming to make plenty of memories with their eldest daughter before she flies the nest to begin studying at drama school later in the year.

In an interview with MailOnline last year, Vernon said: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes ago they were both in nappies. It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

However, there will be a sense of pride for the doting parents, who have shared they didn't want either of their children to have their lives handed to them "on a plate". Vernon added: "We let them be independent when it comes to them and their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."

And Tess also opened up about her feelings earlier in the year during an appearance on Loose Women. She quipped: "I'm in denial, she's not ever leaving." She then let out a fake wail as anchor Kaye Adams asked about how Vernon might be feeling about the event, before Tess lightly teased him about his hobbies.

Alongside Phoebe, the duo are also parents to daughter Amber, 14, and Tess paid a special tribute to her young girl earlier in the week as she marked her birthday.

"Celebrating Amber's 14th birthday yesterday," she wrote on Instagram alongside a swollen eyes emoji and a GIF of a birthday cake. In the next image, she showed off Amber's delicious-looking birthday cake which was covered in vanilla icing, chocolate buttons, and M&Ms which were shaped in a capital A. The cake also featured a sweet happy birthday banner.

In the background, fans got a glimpse of the array of cards and presents for the teen. Alongside the second snap, were the words: "They grow up so fast," with three crying emojis.

