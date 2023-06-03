Eva Longoria shares incredibly rare details of sleepovers at Victoria Beckham's house

True best friend goals! Eva Longoria has shared that she and Victoria Beckham are two "peas in a pod," – and that they are always enjoying sleepovers in Victoria's stunning UK properties.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” Eva shared, speaking of the Beckham's jaw-dropping mansion in one of London's most exclusive areas, Holland Park. Their west London abode is worth a dazzling $35million and offers the family its own private gym and wine cellar.

The Beckham brood also have a luxury farmhouse in the Cotswolds, where they spent the pandemic, and it has its own home cinema, perfect for a girlie sleepover.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Eva and Victoria, pictured in 2018, have been friends sicne 2007

Eva and Victoria met when the Beckhams moved to Los Angeles in 2007 and Eva's then-husband Tony Parker became friendly with Victoria's husband David. In the 16 years since, Victoria named Eva the godmother to her youngest daughter Harper, and Eva chose Victoria to help her design her wedding looks when she married Jose Baston.

"I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is,” Eva told The Times as she promotes her new Hulu film Flamin' Hot. “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable."

© Frazer Harrison Eva and Victoria are always there for each other

"There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her," Eva added; the 48-year-old flew to London when the ex-Spice Girl opened her new clothing store in London in 2014, and she also made the trip to Marrakech, Morocco to celebrate David's 40th birthday in 2015.

Victoria also designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress.

© Toby Canham Eva and Victoria in 2010

She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love.

"Victoria was one of my witnesses, too - she signed the paper that says I was here - so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

© David M. Benett Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria attend the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner

The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by stars including Victoria and David, Melanie Griffith and Ricky Martin.

Eva's former Desperate Housewives co-star Vanessa Williams also made a surprise appearance to serenade Eva and Jose with her hit song 'Save the Best for Last.'