Eva Longoria stuns in deep-V swimsuit ahead of Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Eva Longoria is currently soaking up the sun on her vacation in Mexico and showed off her stunning figure by wearing a deep-V neck swimsuit.

MORE: Eva Longoria shares details of Victoria Beckham's outfit at son Brooklyn's wedding

In a recent post to her Instagram stories, the actress was wearing denim shorts along with her fitted bathing costume as she showed fans the stunning scenery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eva Longoria praising her close friend Victoria Beckham

"This is sunset in the jungle and it's beautiful," she said, while birds sang in the background.

Eva is enjoying her last few days in Mexico before flying to Florida for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The Desperate Housewives star recently revealed that she will be coordinating her outfit with Victoria Beckham for the big day.

MORE: Eva Longoria is a real-life mermaid in gorgeous new gym selfie

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's A-list wedding at $103m family estate - all the details

When asked by People whether the groom's mother "would outfit her" for the wedding, the actress replied: "Yes, of course. I just go into her closet normally, and go, 'I need a dress.'"

Eva looked stunning in her low-cut swimsuit

"She usually tells me [what to wear]," Eva added. "She's like, 'Do you like the black or the green?' And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green.'"

Eva's upcoming attendance at the Palm Beach wedding comes as no surprise as she and the Spice Girl have been close friends for years, with the actress even being godmother to the Beckhams' ten-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria also designed a custom dress for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016.

She told HELLO! magazine at the time: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love.

Eva and Victoria have been close friends for years

"Victoria was one of my witnesses, too - she signed the paper that says I was here - so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

The mum-of-one won't be the only A-lister in attendance, however, as stars such as Mel B, Gordon Ramsay and even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumoured to be turning up for the big day.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.