Eva Longoria shares details of Victoria Beckham's outfit at son Brooklyn's wedding

There's no denying that Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria are the ultimate "style sisters," often turning to each other for fashion advice and colour coordinating for major events.

Ahead of Brooklyn Beckham's upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz, the former Desperate Housewives star confessed she will be among the exclusive friends and family attending the special day - but not only that, Eva will "coordinate" her outfit with the groom's mother!

WATCH: Eva Longoria reveals why she loves Victoria Beckham

Asked by People whether the fashion designer "would outfit her" for the wedding, the actress replied: "Yes, of course. I just go into her closet normally, and go, 'I need a dress.'"

"She usually tells me [what to wear]," added Eva. "She's like, 'Do you like the black or the green?' And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green.'"

Eva's attendance comes as no surprise as the two stars have been friends for years, with the actress even being godmother to the Beckhams' daughter Harper. In fact, the pair are so close Victoria designed a custom gown for Eva's wedding to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016.

The two stars have been friends for years

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine at the time, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love.

"Victoria was one of my witnesses, too - she signed the paper that says I was here - so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."

