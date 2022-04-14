Eva Longoria stuns in sweetheart sundress to mark very special occasion The celebrity couple live together in LA

Hollywood actress Eva Longoria is no stranger to a stunning look and on Wednesday it was no different when she showcased a gorgeous ensemble in aid of a very special occasion.

To celebrate husband José Báston's birthday the actress took to her Instagram feed and reshared a series of family snaps taken last year.

In the photos, the 47-year-old looked spectacular as she donned an ethereal long-sleeved floral gown, which had a flattering sweetheart neckline.

Captioning the images, the Desperate Housewives star penned: "Happy birthday to the best human being on this earth!

Eva and José have never looked more in love

"You fill this family with love and support and you deserve to be celebrated each and every day!

"Happy birthday to the best husband, father, son, friend, partner, soulmate ever! Te Amo mi Vida!!!!"

In the sun-kissed snaps, Eva and her hubby looked closer than ever as they posed alongside their nearest and dearest including their adorable three-year-old son Santiago.

The pair have been married since 2016

A-list friends of the husband-and-wife duo couldn't wait to weigh in on the celebration. Victoria Beckham replied to the post, writing: "Happy birthday x We love u!!"

David Beckham also replied, commenting: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing man @evalongoria."

Reese Witherspoon also left a message for the couple and wrote: "Happy Birthday Pepe!!" Gabrielle Union-Wade replied, writing: "Pepe!!!!!!! Happy Birthday man!"

Fans were also quick to comment on the exciting day and left countless messages on the post.

Eva used to star as 'Gaby' in hit series Desperate Housewives

One fan wrote: "Beautiful family." Another commented: "Happy birthday Pepe! You two are totally couple goals!"

The stunning sweetheart dress isn't the only gorgeous look that had fans obsessing lately, as Eva attended the Peltz-Beckham wedding on Saturday sporting a glorious gown designed by her celebrity bestie Victoria Beckham.

The fabulous black dress had a delicate halterneck top and a gently flared skirt. Posting the look to her Instagram feed, Eva wrote: "Celebrating love congrats @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz."

Friends and fans replied to Eva's gorgeous ensemble. Zoe Saldana wrote: "Stunning," Holly Robinson Peete simply commented with four flame emojis.

One fan said: "That VB dress looks stunning." A second penned: "Stunning as usual."

