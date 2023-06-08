Katie Holmes is glowing during celebratory night out in New York City – photos

Katie Holmes looked chic as ever while attending the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards in New York City

Katie Holmes' time on Broadway (technically off-Broadway) may have already come to an end, but she is still keeping the theater world close to her heart.

The star made her debut on the theatrical stage with play The Wanderers earlier this year, previews for which first premiered in January 26, with a subsequent launch to the public on February 16th.

Though the final performance was back on April 2nd, the actress seems to have hopes of staying connected with the Broadway community, and was seen attending the 77th Annual Theatre World Awards in New York City earlier this week.

For the event, Katie looked so chic wearing a black tulle skirt, landing on a monochromatic look by pairing it with a sharp black blazer with its sleeves rolled up, and accessorizing with a pair of cult-favorite Miu Miu ballerinas, also in black, featuring the brand's signature buckles.

The awards show took place at the Circle in the Square Theatre in the Times Square area, and was hosted by veteran theater critic Peter Filichia.

Awards went to hit Broadway shows such as Six, Shucked, Kinky Boots, The Kite Runner, Almost Famous, and more, plus Katie's co-star Lucy Freyer took the award for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance.

© Getty The star has an impeccable glowy tan right now

During the night, the Dawson's Creek alum posed with fellow cast members Lucy, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Dave Klasko, Sarah Cooper, plus the brains behind their play, playwright Anna Ziegler, who also marked her Broadway debut with the production.

Speaking of the play earlier this year during an appearance on Good Morning America, Katie said: "It's been wonderful," adding: "I love this play, [it has] very complex characters, and really explores human discontentment."

© Getty Katie with The Wanderers crew

In it, she plays a character named Julia Cheever, and per Deadline, the show's plot reads: "The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah."

© Getty Laura Linney also attended the event

It continues: "Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future… until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever, puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

Katie was also photographed during the event posing with fellow A-lister Laura Linney, who had her own show on Broadway this year, Summer, 1976.

© Getty Katie's fashion is always spot-on

Directed by David Auburn, the play depicts an evolving friendship who live in Ohio. Previews were first out in April, and after an extended run, the production will conclude later this month, on June 18.

© Getty The actress lives in New York with her daughter Suri

Katie lives in New York City with her daughter Suri – her 17-year-old with her ex-husband Tom Cruise – who is graduating high school and heading off to college next year.

