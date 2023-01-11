Katie Holmes switches up her look as she promotes new upcoming play on GMA The star is headed for off-Broadway

Katie Holmes sure knows how to brighten up the winter season's cold, often rain or snow-filled days with her style!

The star had an early morning television appearance for Good Morning America's 11 January episode, and the early call time didn't stop her from getting glammed up.

What's more, not only did she look chic as ever walking into the GMA studios, but she gave fans two chic fashion ensembles, stepping out after her appearance in an entirely different look.

Katie was first spotted while the sun had not fully come out yet, wearing pastel yellow, silk flared pants with a gold sheen, in which she tucked an unbuttoned button-down white blouse layered over a fitted black tank top.

She protected herself from the New York City cold with an extra oversized leather blazer, and paired the look with sheer black tights that peeked slightly from her silver patent pumps. To top it all off, she added as her purse Savette's Pochette suede bag in a bright teal color and AGMES' Sonia earrings.

She appeared on the morning show to promote her new off-Broadway show, The Wanderers.

The star arrived in one look and left in another

Speaking with Lara Spencer of her journey with the play, she said: "It's been wonderful," adding: "I love this play, [it has] very complex characters, and really explores human discontentment."

Per Deadline: "The Wanderers centers on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli who are newly married, and their future written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future… until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong."

Katie discussed her new off-Broadway play, in which she plays a movie star

Upon leaving the GMA studios, Katie was spotted in a different outfit already, donning a similar cut of pants but in a chocolate brown color, paired with an Yves Klein blue turtleneck with exposed white stitching, and she paired the look with the same shoes, bag and coat.

Her new play, which is playwright Anna Ziegler's debut, begins preview performances on 26 January, with a 16 February premiere and 26 March conclusion.

