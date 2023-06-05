Katie Holmes turns heads in eye-catching outfit as she receives uplifting message

Katie Holmes is a walking testament to the idea that fashion needn't be complex to be captivating. The star of Dawson’s Creek was recently spotted in New York City, serving an effortlessly chic ensemble that married together three of the season's hottest accessories.

The foundation of her outfit was as simple as it gets: a boxy white tee paired with straight-leg blue jeans, complete with front and back pockets and a vintage finish. The actress laced up in the viral Adidas Samba sneakers in a sleek black, accessorizing with the vibrantly colored Prada Galleria Saffiano Special Edition bag, in a daring mix of hot pink, orange, and maroon.

To shield her eyes from the New York sun, Holmes chose chunky gray Prada Symbole sunglasses and added a silver nose ring for a touch of edgy charm.

She was seen giggling and laughing as she looked at her phone, presumably receiving an uplifting message of some sort.

© Roy Rochlin Katie Holmes out in New York City carrying a Prada Galleria handbag smiling at a message she received on her phone

Katie, a regular ambassador of understated street style and minimalist wardrobes, stunned the crowd at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month. The director of Rare Objects cut an elegant figure in a sand-colored suit by Kallmeyer, unbuttoned and casually layered over a plain white T-shirt.

The coordinating khaki wide-leg trousers, adorned with sharp pleats and a fabric belt, complemented the ensemble perfectly. To complete her look, she opted for edgy black-and-white snakeskin boots with a narrow square toe.

In a conversation with Bazaar.com last year, Katie shared her straightforward philosophy of dressing up. "We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good," she said.

© Roy Rochlin Katie Holmes is queen of effortless chic

She confessed her love for her casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look. The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri was around six years old.

Katie’s love for the bustling life in New York City, with its myriad of activities for both herself and Suri, was the driving factor behind this choice. Despite the sometimes intrusive nature of city life, she cherished its vibrant rhythm, saying: “Yes, it’s a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe,” she told InStyle in 2020.

© Roy Rochlin Katie likes to keep a low profile

Renowned for her commitment to privacy, The Gift star had to resort to inventive strategies to shield her daughter from unwanted attention, including taking early morning strolls to evade public attention.

She explained: “'We were followed a lot when [Suri] was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, six in the morning when nobody would see us.”

