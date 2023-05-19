Katie Holmes, 44, sets pulses racing in a plunging black suit at Cannes

Renowned for her sophisticated fashion sensibility, Katie Holmes, once again turned heads in a striking black skirt suit during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The 44-year-old actress showcased her impeccable style at the Le Majestic Hotel in a form-fitting black blazer that accentuated her slender waist.

The ensemble was paired with a matching zipped pencil skirt, making for a bold yet chic display as Holmes posed for photographs outside her hotel.

Earlier the same day, Holmes graced the Kering Women In Motion talk at Cannes.

Always the epitome of effortless elegance, the acclaimed actress wore flared white trousers paired with a vibrant green top for a delightful dash of color.

Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by a cream jacket and accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

The silver theme was echoed in her footwear, where she opted for silver heels to subtly enhance her height.

Katie wore her brunette locks in loose waves cascading over her shoulders, opting for a natural makeup look that flawlessly showcased her delicate features.

The atmosphere was electric, and the Dawson’s Creek alum seemed to be in high spirits throughout the event.

The Women In Motion Talks at Cannes offer a forum for influential figures to express their opinions on women's representation within their respective fields.

The former wife of Tom Cruise, utilized her Instagram Stories at the event to announce her partnership with Film AlUla.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes attends "Kering Women In Motion Talk" at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Expressing her joy about the alliance with the Saudi Arabian film agency, she shared: 'It brings me great joy to be partnering with Film AlUla as a mentor to female filmmakers in the AlUla creates program. I believe that women from all parts of the world should be empowered to follow their ambitions.'

Katie expressed her eagerness to experience the creativity these female filmmakers will bring and to share her experiences and perspectives from behind the camera.

© Getty Images Katie has a close bond with her daughter

The Cannes Film Festival, recognized as the world's largest film festival, will wrap up with the Closing Ceremony on May 27.

Despite an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood casting uncertainty over the French Riviera festival, the lineup of eagerly-awaited blockbuster films ensures that the festival will continue undeterred.

© Getty Images Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise

Anticipated films include James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon".

The star-studded event is set to continue its vibrant celebration of film and fashion, irrespective of the challenges.

