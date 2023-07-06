Beyonce fans were left devastated after it was announced that the Pittsburgh stop on her Renaissance World Tour has been canceled – but that's not the only change to occur.

It has also been confirmed that those with tickets for her shows in Seattle and Kansas City will have to wait a little longer to see their idol perform after the original dates were rescheduled "due to production logistics and scheduling issues".

The Halo singer was due to take to the stage at Seattle's Lumen Field on September 13, but that date has now been pushed back 24 hours and she will instead perform on September 14.

Taking to Twitter, Lumen Field said in a statement: "Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the Sept 13th Seattle stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been pushed back by one day and will now take place Sept 14th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

© Getty Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour stop in Pittsburgh has been canceled

Fans in Kansas City have even longer to wait as the September 18 show will now take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the September 18th Kansas City stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been rescheduled to October 1st. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact Ticketmaster," they wrote in a statement on Twitter.

© Getty Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour has seen date shake-ups in Seattle and Kansas City

On Wednesday, Beyonce fans shared their frustration and disappointment after learning that her Pittsburgh stop would not be going ahead at all. It would have marked the singer's first performance in the city in eight years.

Sharing a statement on social media, Acrisure Stadium, which was set to host the concert, wrote: "Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase."

© Getty Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will wrap up in Kansas City on October 1

Reacting to the news, one person wrote on Twitter: "I don't think I have ever been this upset with someone I don't even know, who tf dropped the ball." Another said: "I don't want a refund for the RWT in Pittsburgh I wanna go to the show! I had floor seats!"

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey tried to soften the blow and revealed he was in discussions with the promoters to try and find a solution. "We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancelation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show," he said in a statement.

© Getty Beyonce began her Renaissance World Tour on May 10

Beyonce has not commented on the cancelation, but the Pittsburgh stop has already been removed from her tour website. Currently, there are no dates scheduled between her August 1 show in Massachusetts and her stops in Maryland on August 5 and August 6. The Renaissance World Tour will now end in Kansas City on October 1.