Beyoncé shocks fans with surprise announcement alongside new Super Bowl commercial

Beyoncé really knows how to take the world by storm! The musical icon dropped a surprise announcement for fans on social media soon after her Super Bowl commercial aired.

While fans of the 42-year-old songstress were generally not expecting to see her take on all kinds of avatars in a new spot for Verizon, co-starring Tony Hale, it was what came after that really created a stir.

She posted a video on Instagram that seemed to be a trailer for a Western film, and then at the end, cut to reveal that she was in fact releasing new music…new country music!

That's right, Beyoncé has finally announced that she'll be venturing into the genre for the first time with the release of two new singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," both of which are out now.

At the end of the clip appeared: "Act ii," a signal of a follow-up to 2022's hugely successful Renaissance, with a release date of March 29.

Fans immediately flooded the post with comments like: "At this point just cancel the super bowl," and: "Everyone say, THANK YOU BEY!" as well as: "GONNA LEARN HOW TO LINE DANCE," plus: "Sis gonna pull up to the country music awards and sweep."

Not long after the commercial aired, Beyoncé was caught by NFL cameras at Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas beside her husband Jay-Z.

The rapper was seen enthusiastically taking photos on the field before the game began, joined by their two daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six. Their son Sir was seemingly not present.

Lucy Shrimpton, Sleep and Wellbeing Expert at The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, recently spoke with HELLO! about her perception of the "Break My Soul" singer's parenting style, especially as Blue, Rumi, and Sir make their way into the spotlight as they grow older.

"Beyonce has always been private about her personal life and this is undoubtedly important to someone of such mega stardom," she explained.

"Naturally she carries this privacy through protecting her children and allowing daughter Blue to perform on her world tour was no easy decision for Beyoncé, who was very aware of how little preparation her daughter had undergone for the limelight in terms of experiencing the grit, the rejection and how to manage inevitable criticism."

She emphasized how Beyoncé and Jay-Z embraced their kids' abilities while also setting gentle but firm boundaries. "Beyoncé has shown a gentle parenting style with firm boundaries where she will listen to her children and acknowledge their opinions while also teaching them etiquette and instilling manners and mindfulness.

© Getty Images The singer subtly teased her new music with her outfit at the recent Grammy Awards

"I love how Jay-Z (the other half of the pair of power parents) has said in the past that parenting is about being a guide and as long as they provide love and support, their children can become anything they want to be. Beyoncé, is, like most of us mothers, very protective of her children and this must be heightened when you carry such fame."

