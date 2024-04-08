Beyoncé's song Bodyguard meaning explained amid speculation over relationship with Julius de Boer

Beyoncé has got fans talking following the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which has seen her focus on country music for the first time.

The award-winning singer has many songs personal to her, including the single Bodyguard, which has seen her long-term bodyguard, Julius de Boer, make headlines.

The lyrics in Bodyguard include the lines "I give you kisses in the backseat/ I whisper secrets in the backbeat," causing many fans to wonder whether the song is about Julius - who has been Beyoncé's bodyguard for over a decade.

However, further into the song, it's made clear that the lyrics actually refer to Beyoncé being the bodyguard and protecting someone she cares about, most likely her husband, Jay-Z. ("Honey, honey/ I could be your bodyguard (Hey)/ Oh, honey, honey/ I could be your Kevlar (Huh)."

Beyoncé's bodyguard Julius has his own fan base thanks to his long-term commitment to working for Queen Bey.

He has an impressive job as head of his own security firm, De Boer Global, alongside working with the award-winning singer.

© Matt Kent Beyoncé's bodyguard Julius de Boer

Other hit songs on Beyoncé's new album include Protector, where her daughter Rumi, six, makes a cameo. What's more, Rumi can now say she's charted a number one album on the Billboard 200, with Cowboy Carter debuting at number one on April 7.

Rumi featuring in Beyoncé's album sees the little girl following in her big sister Blue Ivy's footsteps. The 12-year-old's first cries featured on Jay-Z's 2012 track Glory, and she has also featured on her mom's song Brown Skin Girl in 2019.

Beyoncé's song Bodyguard has caused quite the stir among fans

Cowboy Carter dropped on March 29, and Beyoncé opened up about the journey to making her new album in a lengthy statement.

She penned: "This album has been over five years in the making." "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

© Michael Buckner Beyoncé's country music era has began

"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé's song Bodyguard is most likely about her husband Jay-Z

Cowboy Carter has 27 tracks, and also features cameos from Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus.

