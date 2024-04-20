Beyoncé is unrecognizable in slinky lace catsuit and over-the-knee boots

Fans of Beyoncé will know that a cowboy hat has become an unexpected staple in her wardrobe as she enters her country music era with the release of her new album Cowboy Carter.

But now the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer, 42, has stepped out in a whole new look that has fans double-taking. Beyoncé took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from time in Japan promoting her new album.

The star posed in a fierce lace long-sleeved catsuit with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots with a stiletto heel. Accessorising Queen Bey's look was an unexpected tartan-trimmed beige poncho and a pair of warm brown sunnies.

© Instagram Beyonce looked so different

The platinum blonde-haired singer styled her locks in a low ponytail and wore gold accessories including a Chloe belt and chunky hoop earrings. Much to the surprise of her fans, the 'Halo' singer took a public bus with her rapper husband Jay-Z.

© Instagram Beyonce laid low with her husband Jay-Z

"Girl you took the bus?????," wrote one surprised follower, while another added: "Imagine looking down at your phone not realizing Beyonce just walked past you."

The 'If I Were A Boy' songstress donned a contrasting look earlier this week, opting for a fully beige look. Beyoncé styled a camel-hued pantsuit with a matching longline coat, a cowboy hat, and a fitting bolo tie.

On this occasion, her transformed blonde locks were styled in a casual braid. Her hair was put on full display when she attended the HeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1.

© Getty Beyonce accepted the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 'II Most Wanted' singer was spotted accepting the Innovator Award wearing an incredible leather studded boiler suit with fringed sleeves and two built-in belts.

© Getty Beyonce showed off her waist-length locks

As is becoming her uniform, Beyoncé sported a cowboy hat and dark sunglasses with her blonde hair worn in waist-length soft waves.

© Getty Beyonce posed with Jennifer Hudson

The singer switched it up in February, ditching the cowboy aesthetic for something more classically glamorous. The 'Lemonade' hitmaker celebrated the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA.

The award-winning artist paired oversized white carrot-leg pants with a ruched one-shouldered bodysuit and a white oversized jacket.

© Getty Queen Bey launched her own hair care line in February

Her silver diamond accessories amplified the fabulous outfit to the next level. The mother-of-three wore a diamanté-adorned bolo tie to nod to her new music but kept it on the down-low, allowing her glamorous sparkling earrings to do the talking.

She twinned with her mother Tina Knowles, 70, who wore a white lace jumpsuit with flared pant legs, swapping her platinum blonde look for softer honey blonde waves styled in a half-up style.

© Getty Beyonce twinned with her mom in all-white designer outfits

Her makeup was similarly softer than the burgundy lip she wore most recently, choosing a mid-toned nude lip and a soft grey-toned eyeshadow over the lids.