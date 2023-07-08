The reason for Ricky Martin's unexpected divorce from husband revealed

The singer's split from the Syrian-Swedish artist came as a shock to fans

Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are divorcing after six years together and now court documents reveal the reason behind the split and details the plans for the future of their family.

People reports that the Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker, 51, is seeking joint custody of the two children, Renn, three, and Lucia, four, he shares with the Syrian-Swedish artist, 38.

In addition, the outlets says Ricky has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The petition filed in the Superior Court of California lists the date of separation as "TBD".

© Getty Images Ricky and Jwan are ending their marriage

Ricky is also a dad to his 14-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, and he'll raise them as a single parent. He'll pay Jwan spousal support and the division of their assets is yet to be determined.

The couple confirmed they were separating in a joint statement to People, stating: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

© Getty Images Ricky will raise his twins as a single parent

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky and Jwan met in 2015 but didn't marry until three years later. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles with their family, including his sons, but he planned to host a larger celebration with more friends and family, including the couple's youngest son and daughter, too.

Ricky and Jwan also share their two youngest children

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," he told E! News. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

He later said on Ventaneando that he wanted to have a four-day party, adding: "I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well."

© James Devaney Ricky said it was 'love at first sight' when he met Jwan

On the subject of their family dynamic, he explained to Out magazine: "My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom."

It's been a challenging year for Ricky. In July 2022, his nephew filed a domestic abuse complaint against him and was issued a restraining order.

© Getty Images Ricky with Jwan in 2022

At the time, Ricky's representatives branded the allegations that lead to the restraining order as "completely false and fabricated."

His nephew later withdrew his allegations and the case was dropped, but the incident no doubt marked a difficult time in Ricky and Jwan's relationship.