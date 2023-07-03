Kyle Richards separates from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage – report

The couple married in 1996 and have three daughters together

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

The couple first met at a nightclub in 1994 shortly after the Halloween Ends actress divorced her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

They tied the knot in January 1996 and share three daughters together, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

People first reported the news, and report that Kyle and real estate mogul Mauricio remain amicable and are still living together as they try to work out the next steps in their relationship.