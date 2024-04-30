Jax Taylor reveals he’s ‘working’ to get ex Brittany Cartwright back following split

In an emotional revelation, Jax Taylor opened up about his efforts to mend his relationship with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

The pair, who recently attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together, are navigating through a challenging phase in their marriage, with Jax earnestly working on himself in a bid to reconcile.

“We’re just trying to figure things out,” Jax shared with "Entertainment Tonight" during the event. “I’ve given you real-time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 44, candidly expressed the benefits of their current separation, admitting, “The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don’t know, we’ll see if she’ll take me back.”

© Getty Jax and Brittany with their child Cruz

While the breakup was attributed to a "communication" issue, Jax is hopeful, believing he's "on the right track" to restoring their union, especially for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

He described the ongoing evolution of their relationship, noting, “Every week, it’s changing. We’re talking. We’re eating dinner, we’re going out for drinks. So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what’s healthy for us and our son.”

© Instagram Jax and Brittany

Despite their efforts, Brittany is cautiously taking things slow, emphasizing Jax's need for personal growth.

“He needs to work on himself … there’s no back together right now,” she explained to reporters. This was evident as they chose to stay in “different hotel rooms” while attending the dinner.

Jax, however, hinted at the uncertainty of the evening, quipping about the potential outcomes dependent on their indulgences: “Depends on how much I have to drink tonight, we’ll see who goes to what room,” he said playfully. “Well, it depends on how much she has to drink, actually.”

© Instagram Jax and Brittany split in February after five years

The couple, who separated in February after nearly five years of marriage, still managed to present a united front at a White House brunch earlier that day, posing together and separately on the red carpet.

Since their split, Jax and Brittany have openly shared the challenges that strained their relationship, including disagreements over money and intimacy. Brittany recently revealed on "VPR" that financial dynamics shifted when she began earning more, impacting Jax's ego. “I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him,” she disclosed, indicating how it “hurt Jax’s ego.”

Moreover, intimacy issues also surfaced as Brittany admitted on their reality show that their physical relationship had dwindled, only having been intimate "twice in the past year."

© Instagram Jax and Brittany is happier times

Jax echoed this sentiment in a confessional, lamenting, “The romantic spark is just not there right now. … Your sex life and your marriage kind of take a back seat when you have a child.”

Together, they continue to navigate their complex situation, balancing personal growth with their commitments to their son and their shared business ventures, including their sports bar and newly launched reality show, The Valley.

