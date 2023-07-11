Colleen Ballinger makes big move in the wake of recent controversy and apology

The Miranda Sings creator has been quiet ever since she posted an apology

As the string of allegations against Colleen Ballinger rise, the YouTube sensation has quietly made a big move that hints at a move away from the spotlight.

The 36-year-old has been on tour with her character Miranda Sings since May, including when the controversies against her were at an all time high at the end of June.

However, upon further inspection of her website, it seems like all tour dates, which were listed till September 8, have been canceled.

© Getty Images The rest of Miranda Sings' shows have been canceled

While her site still lists the dates, they redirect visitors to external ticketing websites which reveal that the dates no longer exist, which indicates that Colleen might be taking some time off.

The cancellations come in the wake of her recently released apology video on YouTube. Simply titled "hi." and uploaded on June 28, in the video, the Internet personality and singer performs a 10-minute tune on her ukulele, denying the allegations levied against her.

© Getty Images Colleen came under fire over a recent string of allegations of "grooming"

"I'm not a groomer. Just a loser," she sang in response to the claims of "grooming," with many of those coming forward sharing incidents of her unhealthy relationships with her teen fans, which involved invasive group chats and explicit conversations.

She maintained: "I know that you wanted me to say that I was 100 percent in the wrong/ Well, I'm sorry I'm not going to take that route of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout."

Colleen stated with her lyrics that the claims were "lies" and "misinformation," accusing others of going down the "toxic gossip train."

© Getty Images The internet personality released an apology video that was negatively received

In the nearly two weeks since it was posted, as of writing, the apology video has quickly racked up over 11 million views, the second most viewed video on her channel behind her pregnancy announcement posted exactly five years prior.

While some of Colleen's fans rushed to her defense and stated in the comments that she had "changed my mind," the apology has largely been received negatively by not only those who had come forward with the allegations but also the YouTube creator community at large, mainly for her refusal to take accountability despite saying as much.

© Getty Images Her ex-husband Joshua Evans has also released a statement

Her ex-husband Joshua Evans, who she was married to from 2015-2016 after seven years of dating, also spoke out against the Haters Back Off creator in a series of tweets.

"This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016," he tweeted. "I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled."

The former YouTuber continued: "I have no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback. It is not a safe place for me. I'm past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross & not in my heart, whatsoever."