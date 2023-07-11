Amy Dowden details struggles amid cancer battle - 'I'm up and down'

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has been incredibly open about her battle with breast cancer ever since she went public with her diagnosis back in May.

And on Tuesday, the Caerphilly-born TV star shared a very candid update, offering fans a glimpse inside her health battle.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

Taking part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session, the 32-year-old replied to a fan who quizzed: "How are you?"

In response, Amy shared an upbeat selfie along with a detailed message which read: "I'm up and down, but so grateful for those around me. I'll never ever be able to thank enough. Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week [praying hands emoji])."

© Instagram The dancer shared a new update

She continued: "I've got so many amazing people around me who everyday when I've not been working have [taken] me for breakfast, a walk, to the studio, hospital apts, had me stay at theirs for a change of scenery… You name it.

"As I'm someone who needs to keep going and those people know who they are and I'm not sure I'd be as positive as I am now without them. They have been my recovery medicine and it's so important to have people around you can talk to and help you escape reality."

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has inspired countless people over the years with her incredible strength

Amy, who joined the Strictly family back in 2017, discovered a lump in her right breast the day before she and her husband Ben flew to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon in April.

After seeking medical advice, Amy was later diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the dancer revealed: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle. But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Amy's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis came as a shock. "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you," she told HELLO! "I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

After discovering more than one tumour, the star underwent a full mastectomy in June. Amy was quick to share an update on her Instagram Stories, giving further insight into her three-hour-long surgery.

Opening up, she revealed: "Yes, I had a full mastectomy, so all of the breast tissue has gone, and I had no choice because unfortunately as well I had more than one tumour, I had no option but to remove the whole breast. They told me I'd probably have to have an expander which over time expands the boob."

© Getty Amy is hoping to return to Strictly this year

She continued: "But they said if they could, they would put the implant in, and I woke up and they'd managed to put the implant in, so I have had reconstruction."

The blonde beauty is hoping to return to the Strictly dance floor later this year in a bid to lift the glitterball trophy. In conversation with The Mirror, she explained: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards."