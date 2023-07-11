Holly Willoughby opens up about 'difficult' week amid This Morning break

Holly Willoughby has touched upon the grief she is experiencing following the loss of her mother-in-law Sandra. Writing on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon, the This Morning presenter – who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin – reflected on the family's heartache as she thanked fans for their kind words.

"Firstly, I just want to say thank you for all your messages of condolence this weekend," she wrote. "Losing someone so close has been difficult for the whole family and your kind words have really helped."

She added: "This week's lunation is the Waning Crescent Moon, the phase for rest and regeneration. I feel that now is a really good time to be reminded to pause and recalibrate.

"Taking some time for yourself is never wasted time; on the contrary, it's crucial for regenerating energy and strength. Perhaps light a candle and pick up that book you've been meaning to read all year… it will do you the power of good."

© Getty Holly is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin

On Saturday, Holly - who is taking an extended break from This Morning over the summer - announced the death of her mother-in-law in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. She shared a photo alongside her husband Dan's mother, Sandra. The caption read: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister…

"Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Sandra's niece and former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite also took to Instagram to express her sadness. "It is taking a while to process this but we lost a matriarch of our family on 7th July," she said. "Sandra Santi/Baldwin.My Godmother, my mum's sister, my formidable, unique aunt who was like another mum to me whilst growing up.

"We watched her lose her husband (my godfather) when she had 4 young children. Sandra seemed to sail through life, cooking, laughing, being the hostess, the life and soul. She then lost her son and then her sister."

She continued: "I always believed you when you told me your age…you raised your children and led with laughter and joy and we will miss you so very much. You can now sit on the phone with my mum for 2 hours and fall asleep, before you see each other. Your incredible strength runs through your children and Grandchildren. I will miss our chats and time together. rest in peace my dear, funny auntie #auntysandrissimo."