Strictly's Tess Daly displays toned legs in gorgeous bathroom photo

Strictly host Tess Daly put on an age-defying display on Monday evening as she posed up a storm wearing just a bathrobe.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared an intimate snapshot of herself perched on the edge of a luxe free-standing bathtub whilst holding a small container of vitamins. Tess, 54, was pictured wearing a fluffy white robe which fell just short of her knees.

WATCH: Tess Day wows in thigh high sparkly boots

In the picture, the star's gym-honed legs were on full display as she balanced herself on the edge of the bath. She secured her blonde locks with a small white towel and rocked a stunning face of makeup featuring smokey eyes, lashings of mascara, glossy highlighter and a nude lip. Perfection!

Tess looked in her element as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. She could be seen inspecting the palatial bathroom which featured checkered marble floor tiles, frosted glass, a huge shower, warm golden lighting and butter-yellow paint-licked walls.

In her caption, Tess plugged the vitamin company, writing: "Out of the shower, and in to my Wellwoman [shower emoji] @vitabiotics I've got into the routine of taking my Wellwoman Gummies every morning, after getting ready for the day - when do you take yours?"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "Ahh Tess you look so beautiful," while a second went all Parisian, gushing: "Tres chic!"

"I wish I looked like that when I step out of the shower!" wrote a third, and a fourth enthused: "Beautiful lady."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2003

Tess's stunning photoshoot comes after she paid tribute to her daughter Phoebe, 18, whom she shares with her husband Vernon Kay.

In honour of their teenage daughter's final day at school, BBC star Tess shared a carousel of touching photos over on her Instagram page. Amongst the images, Tess posted a throwback snap of Phoebe taking part in an egg and spoon race, a more recent photo of the family trio dressed in their finest threads, and finally, a photo of Phoebe's old school shoes.

Overcome with emotion, Tess penned: "Well that’s a wrap and the school days are done [crying emoji] No more sports days & school shoes! As a parent it feels pretty monumental @vernonkay [pink love heart] we're so proud of you Phoebe; here's to the next chapter!"

© Getty Phoebe and Vernon Kay attending a screening at Cineworld

Back in 2022, Vernon spoke to MailOnline about family life. He candidly opened up about his eldest daughter flying the nest, revealing: "It's weird that Phoebe will soon be leaving home because it only feels like two minutes they were both in nappies.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon share two daughters together

"It's such a cliché and you don't take it on board at the time but both our parents told us to enjoy every minute and take lots of photographs because tomorrow they'll be at university and leaving home."

Touching on their parenting style, he went on to say: "We let them be independent when it comes to them and their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development."