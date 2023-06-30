Colleen Ballinger's ex-husband accuses YouTube star of 'gaslighting' after shocking allegations

Colleen Ballinger's ex-husband Joshua David Evans is breaking his silence after the YouTube star responded to accusations of inappropriate behavior.

"This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016," Joshua tweeted on June 28. "I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled."

© Mike Windle Internet personalities Joshua David Evans (L) and Colleen Ballinger in 2015

His tweet comes after Colleen released a video of her singing a song accompanied by her ukelele in which she accuses Internet users of encouraging the "toxic gossip train, chugging down the tracks of misinformation," and though she admits to messaging her fans often, she says it was done in a "loser" way and that "the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats."

She maintained: "I know that you wanted me to say that I was 100 percent in the wrong/ Well, I'm sorry I'm not going to take that route of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout."

"I have no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback," Joshua, a former YouTube star himself who dated Colleen for seven years and was married to her for one, added. "It is not a safe place for me. I'm past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross & not in my heart, whatsoever."

Colleen first became a YouTube sensation in the 2010s with her alter-ego Miranda Sings. The Internet star, 36, has been largely known for over a decade as her character, a parody of an annoying teenage girl whose trademark is a crooked, badly painted smear of red lipstick.

Though the height of her career came in the 2010s, she experienced a resurgence via TikTok as herself, Colleen, when she shared non-satiric content of her daily life with her three kids and her husband, Erik Stocklin.

© Getty Colleen Ballinger was also known as Miranda Sings

Accusations of inappropriate behavior against Colleen date back to 2020, after ex-fan and fellow YouTuber Adam McIntyre accused her of having had an inappropriate relationship with him when he was a minor. Adam was only ten when he launched a Miranda Sings fan account in 2013, after which the two developed an online friendship.

Most recently further claims surfaced this month after Kodee Tyler Dahl's ince-deleted YouTube video titled “why I left the colleen ballinger fandom …," where they exposed a Twitter group chat between Colleen and her closest fans titled "colleeny's weenies group chat".

Screenshots from the chat allegedly show the YouTuber making inappropriate comments and questions to the members – many of whom were minors – about their virginity and their favorite sex positions.