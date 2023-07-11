Harrison Ford shares very surprising childhood stories and how they influenced Indiana Jones

The Star Wars actor is hanging up his well-worn hat for good

Harrison Ford may be hanging up his whip as Indiana Jones for good, but the legacy of the treasure-hunting archaeologist lives on, which he expanded upon in a new interview.

Speaking with GQ, the actor, 80, dished on some of his famous co-stars of yore (from Sean Connery to Shia Labeouf) to on-set injuries, and even got to talking about the various creatures employed in the films.

The Indiana Jones movies have prominently thrust Indy up against some slimy foes, ranging from snakes and bugs to rats and, most recently in The Dial of Destiny, CGI-generated eels.

While his character may harbor a fear of snakes, Ford himself doesn't, which he explained to the outlet through an anecdote from his college life in Wisconsin.

"Ironically, I was an assistant counselor in the nature department of the boy scout camp in Wisconsin," he revealed, adding: "I made it my mission to dig a reptile pit which I then peopled with reptiles that I collected. And I got to know snakes on a firsthand basis.

© Getty Images Ford (pictured in his first known film role in 1966) grew up in Illinois and headed to Wisconsin before beginning his acting career

"I have actually no fear of snakes. That's acting!"

Ford continued to explain that as a child, he was a lover of small animals like rats, unlike the storied archaeology professor.

© Getty Images Ford has inhabited the role of Indiana Jones since 1981

"My parents were inefficient in curtailing my impulses," he joked. "I raised black and white hooded rats, great numbers of black and white rats running around my room.

"And eventually my house. And my neighborhood. There was a very successful rat raiser."

The final film in the Indiana Jones franchise to feature Ford was released on June 30 to generally positive reviews for its performances and story but proved to be a box office disappointment, so far making $247 million on a nearly $400 million budget.

© Getty Images The actor revealed that unlike his on-screen counterpart, he doesn't have a fear of snakes

The celebrated screen legend spoke to Total Film magazine in April about this being his final (and emotional) bow as the title character.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," he said.

© Getty Images The franchise wrapped with the newly released "Dial of Destiny"

Ford was also asked about the TV show reportedly in the works with Disney+ that might bring the character back, although said that he would "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

He told Entertainment Weekly of being seen as a "legend" in cinema: "I suppose legend means that you've been around for a long time.

© Getty Images The final chapter in the "Indiana Jones" franchise premiered on June 30

"And I think it's meant to be, uh, gracious, but it just, uh… sounds old. I'm clever enough to figure out that it's meant to be a nice thing to say, and so it must be. But I'm just telling you what my gut reaction to it is."