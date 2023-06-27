Will Harrison Ford be replaced in future Indiana Jones movies? Phoebe Waller-Bridge says…

The actors star as Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford playing Indiana "Indy" Jones on the titular film franchise is certainly destiny, and as the fifth installment of the movies heads to theaters this week, there doesn't seem to be any plans to ever replace him.

The legendary actor was first cast as the main character in 1981 for Raiders of the Lost Ark, after fellow veteran actor Tom Selleck had to give up the role due to a scheduling conflict with the original Magnum, P.I.

As the iconic franchise prepares to draw to a close, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge maintained no one could ever take the place of her co-star.

WATCH: Harrison Ford 'scared' that AI may be used as a creative tool in the future

MORE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart turn heads in Italy

During a cover interview with Vanity Fair, it was called to the Fleabag creator's attention that when news of her casting was first leaked, there were rumors that she would be taking over Harrison's role as Indy.

"There's no replacing Indiana Jones in any way," she maintained. Still, the actress, who stars as Indy's goddaughter Helena Shaw, noted: "[Harrison] made it very clear to me that I was his equal from the first day, and that was very liberating and allowed me to be mischievous and silly."

MORE: Calista Flockhart steals the show in figure-hugging gown alongside husband Harrison Ford

She added: "I feel like the character herself – she did feel fresh on the page, and there is a sense of, is there room in the world for someone like this?"

© Getty Phoebe plays Harrison's goddaughter in the film

As Harrison prepares for the film's high-anticipated release, he opened up about when he was first cast in the epic role.

MORE: Harrison Ford gets disappointing update involving Yellowstone spin-off 1923

MORE: Harrison Ford steals the show on the red carpet as he steps out with wife Calista Flockhart

During an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, he recalled to Deadline: "Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract."

© Paramount Pictures Harrison became Indiana Jones in 1981

He continued: "I became the second choice, and I'm very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you're listening, thank you again."

Though Indiana Jones creator George Lucas had previously worked with Harrison on Star Wars, according to an oral history of the first movie's production by Empire, the famed filmmaker was hesitant to cast the actor in another franchise of his, fearing the characters would be blurred.

© Getty The actor was previously Han Solo on Star Wars

Still, after Tom had to drop out, Harrison was his first call. Remembering that call, the Witness star remembered: "He said 'I want you to read [the script] right away, I want you to read it in an hour.' I sat down, I read it in an hour, and he said 'I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg's house and talk to him.'"

He continued: "I went to Steven Spielberg's house, I had never met Steven Spielberg before. I guess about an hour later I had the job."

© Getty Harrison and his wife Calista Flockhart at an Indiana Jones red carpet

Per IMDb, the plot of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny reads: "Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history."

The film, directed by James Mangold and out in theaters June 30, also stars Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, and more.