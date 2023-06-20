Harrison Ford receives disappointing update involving Yellowstone spin-off 1923

Things aren't looking good for the Yellowstone multiverse, given endless reports of production delays amid Kevin Costner's departure, and now with one of its most popular spin-offs.

It's been revealed that production on second season of the prequel series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been delayed indefinitely.

NBC Montana originally reported that production for the Paramount series was on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which began on May 2 and shows no signs of slowing down.

WATCH: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923"

The publication states that the show was supposed to resume filming for season two in Butte, Montana, having rented out the local Civic Centre for the same, although is seeking extensions on their contract due to the delay.

MORE: Yellowstone star talks show's bittersweet end amid Kevin Costner drama and production delays

1923 also focuses on one of the previous generations of the Dutton family, who center the main Yellowstone series and an even earlier prequel, 1883, which starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The series was released on Paramount+ in December.

© Getty Images Helen Mirren co-stars with Ford in the "Yellowstone" prequel

The show, according to an official synopsis, revolved around "a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara. The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

MORE: Yellowstone bosses confirm very exciting news about future amid Kevin Costner dispute

Meanwhile, parent series Yellowstone will come to a close this year, with the series finale set to premiere in November alongside the second half of the show's fifth season, closing out the genesis of the franchise created by Taylor Sheridan.

© Instagram The main show is set to end in November

Additionally, a yet to be titled sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is also in the works. While no additional details have been released just yet, it will reportedly air on Paramount in December, one month after Yellowstone's series finale in November.

MORE: Why did Yellowstone star Luke Grimes leave popular TV show?

Amid news that Kevin was leaving the show behind ahead of its conclusion, the showrunners released the statement: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come.

© Getty Images Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed that Matthew McConaughey is in talks with co-creator Taylor Sheridan

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

MORE: Paramount boss confirms exciting update on Yellowstone spin-off

In a statement confirming the show's finale earlier this year, and the franchise's exciting future, Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said: "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King – and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill led the original prequel series, "1883"

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added: "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."