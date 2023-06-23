Calista Flockhart, 58, steals the show in figure-hugging gown alongside husband Harrison Ford

The Ally McBeal star accompanied her husband to the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere

Calista Flockhart has been supporting her husband, Harrison Ford at his numerous Indiana Jones premieres ahead of the film's release on June 30 – and she's been doing so in sensational style.

The 58-year-old stole the show on Thursday as she accompanied her husband to the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere in Berlin, Germany, wearing a spectacular archival dress by Zac Posen.

Calista looked gorgeous in the striking red number that cinched in her waist and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette, a floor-sweeping skirt, cap sleeves, a delicate neckline, and a matching red polka dot print.

© Getty Calista Flockhart looked gorgeous in archival Zac Posen

The Ally McBeal actress wore her shoulder-length brunette locks in soft curls and accessorized with small, hooped earrings. As for her makeup, she looked radiant with a soft smokey eye, a pop of blush on her cheeks, and a pinky nude lip.

Harrison, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark suit with a white shirt and black tie. He and his wife of 13 years made an adorable appearance on the red carpet and were photographed gazing lovingly at each other and holding hands.

© Getty Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford couldn't keep their eyes off each other

The latest Indiana Jones is being billed as the final film for the iconic character and Harrison. "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," Harrison told Total Film.

"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in."

© Getty Calista Flockhart looked radiant

He added: "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

Harrison's co-star in his last outing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge – who plays the globe-trotting archaeologist's goddaughter, Helena – recently shared her opinion on his last adventure and insisted that the franchise shouldn't be revived without him.

© Getty Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford held hands on the red carpet

"I don't think it should be. I think he is Indiana Jones and I think Indiana Jones is him," the Fleabag star said at an LA screening. "Whatever magic chemistry happened between that script and Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford is a perfect moment in cinematic history."

While Harrison may have hung up his iconic brown fedora and bullwhip, he remains passionate about his craft. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he recently told People.

© Paramount Pictures Harrison has filmed his last outing as Indiana Jones

Harrison will soon mark his 81st birthday in July and admitted he embraces the experiences that come with growing older. "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there's a certain ease in it for me," he added.