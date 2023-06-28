Tom Cruise praises Harrison Ford in rare emotional post

Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest entertainers in the world, with a new Mission Impossible movie coming this July, but game recognizes game.

The actor, 60, took to Instagram with a rare personal post in which he shared his excitement for some of the upcoming summer blockbusters which will be competing with MI: Dead Reckoning Part One – and, after the pandemic decimated box office figures, encouraged fans to leave their couches for that priceless in-theater experience.

Chief among them, and releasing this very weekend, is Harrison Ford's final film as Indiana Jones, the fifth in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

VIDEO: Tom Cruise says seventh Mission: Impossible film is franchise's 'biggest moment'

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen," Tom's post read.

MORE: Harrison Ford raises questions with all-natural appearance as fans ask the same thing

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy."

© Instagram Tom threw his support behind Harrison Ford's last outing as Indiana Jones

He also added a nod to two of the other most anticipated films of the year, releasing the weekend right after Dead Reckoning and touted as its stiffest competitors for box office gold, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

MORE: Will Harrison Ford be replaced in future Indiana Jones movies?

"I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie," he added.

© Instagram The actor also shared his excitement for the upcoming "Oppenheimer"

The box office legend received supportive comments from fans along the lines of: "Recommending your colleagues' work in competition, that's greatness!" and: "This is why Tom Cruise is the GOAT. Cares about the entire industry as a whole, not just his films."

MORE: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn heads as actor cozies up to glamorous co-star

MI7 releases in theaters on July 12, and at the UK premiere, Tom spoke exclusively with HELLO! about some of his favorite memories from the franchise.

© Instagram Tom shouted out "Barbie" as well, which releases the weekend after "MI7"

""I have so many that's very difficult," he told HELLO!.

"[1996's first Mission: Impossible] is the first film I ever produced. So to be here doing this decades later, you know, to be here in Leicester Square doing this premiere, it's very special. And also with them – to be able to look at this cast and know how hard they worked…we're very excited to be able to share it with audiences."

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children Bella and Connor – where are they now?

Ford, 80, meanwhile is in the middle of promoting his time as the lead of his own smash franchise, and spoke to Total Film magazine in April about this being his final bow as Indiana Jones.

© Getty Images The two box office legends were also on the cover of GQ together in 2000

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," he said.

Ford was also asked about the TV show reportedly in the works with Disney+ that might bring the character back, although said that he would "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."