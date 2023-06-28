Harrison Ford, 80, raises questions with all-natural appearance as fans ask the same thing

Harrison Ford will turn 81 next month but the years have certainly been kind to him, at least, according to viewers of The One Show.

The 80-year-old made an appearance on the British TV program on Tuesday evening to discuss his final outing as Indiana Jones in the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – but viewers were distracted by his youthfulness.

During the interview with co-hosts Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne, Harrison – who appeared alongside co-star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge – spoke fondly of his iconic role while admitting he didn't want to use "CGI" to hide his age in the film.

WATCH: Harrison Ford distracts The One Show viewers with youthful appearance

"I mean, for 42-and-a-half years we've been telling these stories," he said of the franchise. "I've grown older, I want to acknowledge that. I didn't want to try to hide that with CGI."

Viewers appeared to be in disbelief over Harrison's youthful looks and raced to social media to question his impressive natural appearance. "How good does Harrison Ford look on The One Show?" one commented on Twitter.

© BBC Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge promoted Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on The One Show

A second said: "I can't quite believe that Harrison is 80 years old!!! He hasn't really aged." A third penned: "How the hell is Harrison 80?!" A fourth added: "Harrison looks great, I can't believe he is 80 years old."

Harrison recently revealed that Dial of Destiny marks the final film in the franchise and his final appearance as the daredevil archaeologist. "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," Harrison told Total Film.

© BBC Harrison Ford's youthful appearance distracted viewers of The One Show

"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in."

He added: "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

© BBC Viewers were amazed by Harrison Ford's appearance at 80

Harrison wasn't the first choice to play Indiana Jones. Tom Selleck had been cast in the role but was forced to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict with the original Magnum, P.I. something Harrison is eternally grateful for.

"Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract," he told Deadline. "I became the second choice, and I'm very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you're listening, thank you again," he added.

© Paramount Pictures Harrison has filmed his last outing as Indiana Jones

Recalling the moment he discovered he had landed the role, Harrison told Empire: "[Creator George Lucas] said, 'I want you to read [the script] right away, I want you to read it in an hour.' I sat down, I read it in an hour, and he said, 'I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg's house and talk to him.'"

He continued: "I went to Steven Spielberg's house; I had never met Steven Spielberg before. I guess about an hour later I had the job."