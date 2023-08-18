Inside Robert De Niro’s lavish 80th birthday party celebrated alongside mega A-listers

Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th birthday, and it was nothing short of a spectacular Hollywood affair. The streets of New York shimmered a little brighter as a cavalcade of stars gathered to pay tribute to the acting legend.

Thursday evening saw family, friends, and an enviable list of A-listers descending upon a chic New York restaurant to honor Robert. By his side, glowing with pride, was his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, celebrating the big day with her beau.

The occasion became even more memorable with the appearance of music legend Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell.

Their presence turned the dinner into a veritable date night. The celebrations were further elevated with the arrival of renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, fondly reminiscing about their shared history with The Godfather.

© Getty Robert De Niro celebrated his 80th surrounded by close family and friends

According to People, the galaxy of stars included none other than Star Wars creator, George Lucas, and the ever-charismatic Christopher Walken of Pulp Fiction fame.

The night also saw a powerful mix of art and activism with civil rights champion, Al Sharpton. And just when you thought the list couldn’t get more impressive, in pulled former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, smoothly parking his vintage red BMW, while Robert's co-star from A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri, added to the evening's dazzle.

Of course, it wouldn't be a De Niro celebration without his frequent collaborator, the legendary Martin Scorsese. The esteemed director graciously signed autographs, bringing a touch of classic cinema magic to the evening.

© Getty Images Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Bringing their unique flair, David Blaine rolled in on his motorcycle, radiating coolness with his signature shades, while the fabulous Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski ensured the actor's birthday was an affair to remember.

Earlier that day, Robert's daughter, Drena De Niro, painted a heartwarming picture of their bond.

Sharing a nostalgic black-and-white portrait that Debi Mazar had posted on Instagram, Drena playfully captioned it: "Happy 80, you know who!" Echoing the sentiment, Debi wrote, "Happy Birthday Bob! Wishing you a happy 80th! Much love to you & the family! Have fun tonight!"

© Getty Images Gayle King holds Robert De Niro's 7th child

Adding to his milestones, Robert and Tiffany recently welcomed their little bundle of joy. Gia Virginia Chen De Niro was introduced to the world on April 6, a precious addition to Robert's growing family. In a candid chat with ET Canada, the proud father gently corrected an interviewer about his brood, reminding them: "Seven, actually."

But Robert isn’t just celebrating personal milestones. Professionally, he continues to soar.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro

His upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, earned a breathtaking 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival this past May.

This epic film, based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller, intertwines love and betrayal in a gripping narrative.