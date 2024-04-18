Victoria Beckham's rarely-seen lookalike sister shares incredible photo alongside Spice Girl - and they could be twins

Victoria Beckham turned 50 on Wednesday and to mark the exciting occasion, the former Spice Girl was spotted alongside her rarely-seen sister, Louise Adams.

Taking to her Instagram account, Louise shared a wonderful tribute to her Spice Girl sister with a candid family photo. The sister duo couldn't have looked more alike beaming away with their parents.

© @louiseadams Louise shared the tribute to her sister on her Instagram account

Alongside the photo she wrote: "Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. Hope you have an amazing day celebrating". She also added a GIF of a pink tiara on top of her fashion designer sister's head.

In the image, both sisters donned all-black outfits and a face of flawless makeup. Louise had her hair slicked back into a ponytail, meanwhile, VB let her brown tresses cascade down past her shoulders in elegant waves.

© Getty Victoria Beckham with her sister Louise Adams at the Red Cube club in Leicester Square, 2000

Other tributes from VB's adoring family members came flooding in in honour of her major milestone.

One from her besotted husband, David Beckham, 48, saw Victoria displaying her bare baby bump. The former footballer uploaded a compilation of photos and videos one of which showed the former Spice Girl donning a black crop top and a cream-hued skirt.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, as you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain.

"But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

Of course, Victoria's brood also weighed in on their mother's big day. Youngest son Cruz shared an adorable childhood photo of himself alongside his pop star mum.

In the image, Victoria was rocking her iconic noughties bobbed hairstyle, holding Cruz's hand.

"Happy Birthday mum, I love you so much." He wrote in the caption.