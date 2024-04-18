Bruce Willis' wife Emma celebrates granddaughter Lou's 1st birthday along with doting mom Rumer Willis

It is a very special day for Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and their family: his very first granddaughter has officially rang in her milestone first birthday.

The Die Hard actor's eldest daughter Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter Louetta Isley's first trip around the sun on April 18, after welcoming her with partner Derek Richard Thomas last year.

In addition to Rumer, Bruce is also a dad to Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi, his wife from 1989 to 2000, as well as to daughters Mabel Ray, who just turned 12, and Evelynn Penn, eight, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Emma led the way in honoring both Rumer and her daughter, nicknamed Lou, reposting a photo to her Instagram Stories of the two that the first time mom previously shared, and writing: "Happy 1st Birthday to sweet Baby Louetta and mama."

The photo is from when Rumer marked the eighth month since her baby's arrival, and in it, she's planting a kiss on her cheek.

She wrote at the time: 'My tiny girl is 8 months old today and I truly don't know how time has flown by like this… every day with you is a gift Louetta. My goodness I'm so lucky to be your mama. Your smile is my favorite thing in the whole universe."

Rumer herself marked the milestone occasion with an Instagram Story of her own, sharing a throwback pic in which she is grinning ear-to-ear while in bed breastfeeding, and wrote: "One whole year with you my girl."

Little Lou's full name, Louetta Isley, is a sweet nod Rumer landed on in honor of her father Bruce, and some of their favorite things.

In an Instagram Q&A last year, she shared: "Her name is a mix of things I love," before explaining: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She went on: "We wanted to give her options," ultimately revealing how the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.

Rumer has also previously opened up about how much she sees of her dad Bruce in her daughter, and not just through her name. Speaking with People last year, she explained how in rewatching Moonlighting – in which her dad starred as Detective David Addison opposite Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes – she realized the similarities between her daughter and father's expressions.

She said: "Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," explaining: "My dad – especially on Moonlighting – has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her."

