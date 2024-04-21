Kate Hudson shares cozy photo in bed with two kids in glimpse of 45th birthday celebrations

It was a very special weekend over at Kate Hudson's home, and she celebrated with her family by her side.

The Almost Famous actress rang in her 45th trip around the sun on April 19, and her family, including mom Goldie Hawn, and her kids made sure she was feeling the love.

And as the festive special weekend came to an end, the birthday lady delighted fans with a glimpse into her cozy celebrations.

Kate took to Instagram on Sunday to share a round of photos from her birthday weekend, starting off with a cozy photo featuring her youngest kids, Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, who she shares with fiancée Danny Fujikawa.

The sweet pic sees the doting mom-of-three lying in bed wearing a white eye mask on her head, as little Rani, five, cuddled next to her wearing floral silk pajamas, and her older brother Bing, 12, sandwiched her between their mom.

She next included a sweet video montage recapping her birthday, featuring her floral arrangements, a clip of Rani bringing her a gift to bed, her festively decorated birthday cake with "Aries baby" written in frosting, plus a heartwarming framed photo of her and Danny.

More photos and videos of the day followed, including one of the kids enjoying a picnic with their grandmother Goldie, another clip of Kate – wearing a Penny Lane shirt! – as her family sang her happy birthday in their kitchen, plus glimpses of her fun party dinner with friends at night.

"A perfect day from start to finish," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thank you for all the wishes yesterday for my birthday! I got all the fuzzy feels."

© Instagram Kate blew out her candles with her two youngest kids by her side

Her celebrity friends and fans alike then took to the comments section under the post to further celebrate her, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "So much love right there!" as Nicole Scherzinger added: "Hau oli la hanau," which is "happy birthday" in Hawai'ian.

© Instagram The actress enjoyed a picnic during the day

Seemingly missing from the celebrations unfortunately was Kate's eldest son Ryder Robinson – who she shares with ex Chris Robinson – who is all the way in the East Coast, going to college at New York University.

© Instagram Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019

Kate has opened up about the tricky emotions that come with your first born leaving for college, and during a conversation last year with Today Show host Willie Geist, she admitted "it's so hard" having him live so far away

She shared: "All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in L.A., and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

