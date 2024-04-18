Kourtney Kardashian at 45: her cutest photos with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is turning 45 years old, and she seems to be living her best life. You might see her promoting her gummy vitamins business Lemme or her lifestyle brand Poosh, or spending time with any of her four children - Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, nine, and baby Rocky.
The 45-year-old keeps it real, particularly in her frank discussions of motherhood as she got pregnant later in life with Rocky, after marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Since giving birth to the little one in November 2023, she has kept it real when talking about breastfeeding, her new mom wardrobe, and her postpartum body. She even sparked controversy when talking about drinking her own breast milk!
But the mom-of-four has kept her youngest child out of the spotlight, as she's yet to show his face. Still, she's shared glimpses of the little one.
Here's the cutest photos of Kourtney and baby Rocky.