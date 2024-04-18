Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian at 45: her cutest photos with baby Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian at 45: her cutest photos with baby Rocky

The Lemme entrepreneur shares Rocky with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Kourtney Kardashian is turning 45 years old, and she seems to be living her best life. You might see her promoting her gummy vitamins business Lemme or her lifestyle brand Poosh, or spending time with any of her four children - Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, nine, and baby Rocky.

The 45-year-old keeps it real, particularly in her frank discussions of motherhood as she got pregnant later in life with Rocky, after marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

kourtney kardashian posing with baby rocky pram© Instagram

Since giving birth to the little one in November 2023, she has kept it real when talking about breastfeeding, her new mom wardrobe, and her postpartum body. She even sparked controversy when talking about drinking her own breast milk!

But the mom-of-four has kept her youngest child out of the spotlight, as she's yet to show his face. Still, she's shared glimpses of the little one. 

Here's the cutest photos of Kourtney and baby Rocky.

kourtney kardashian travis barker first photo son rocky© Instagram

Family's first Christmas

Almost two months after giving birth, Kourtney and Travis took to Instagram to share the first few snaps with their little one

The couple donned matching black hoodies as they took care of Rocky, with the Blink-182 drummer holding him while Kourtney rested her head on his knees.

kourtney kardashian breastfeeding son rocky© Instagram

Kourtney raises breastfeeding awareness

As part of the first photo carousel of Rocky, the mom-of-four kept it real by sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding with the little one.

The photo was a move to normalize the perfectly natural activity that has seen moms face stigma over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian's photo with baby Rocky resembles like a throwback due to just how young she looks!

Mom and son matching in white

Towards the end of January, Kourtney shared a photo of herself holding her little one, as she wore a white dressing gown and he was also draped in white.

The photo showed off the close mother-baby bond that Kourtney clearly has with Rocky.

Baby Rocky on a flight

Rocky in the air

Many moms dread the idea of taking their baby on a plane, but it's clear that Kourtney has only had happy experiences jetting off with Rocky. 

As the mom joined her husband Travis in Australia earlier in 2024, she shared a photo of her little one's foot in front of an airplane window, showing off a peacefully cloudy view.

Kourtney and Rocky on holiday

Baby on vacation

The Kardashian family seem to have enjoyed a blissful spring break in Turks and Caicos, which saw Kourtney sharing a photo of Rocky's feet as he sat on her lap by the water.

Clearly the five-month-old is living his best life as he joins his mom on vacation.

