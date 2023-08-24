Amy Dowden reveals why she doesn't want to shave her head despite hair loss

Amy Dowden has opened up about why she isn't going to shave her head on Thursday in a candid new statement.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Strictly Come Dancing professional made the revelation during a Q+A with fans, asking for tips on how to cope with irritation on her head caused by chemotherapy after she was sent home from hospital following her latest cancer treatment.

Amy made the candid confession during an Instagram Q+A

Replying to a follower suggesting she shave her head, she penned: "I'm personally not ready for this. Everyone is different and how they cope or go about their journey is up to them and need to do what's right for them. I've had lots telling me just shave it. It's only hair.

"I've already gone through body changes for life, emotions, pain and right now I want to try save what I can with the cooling cap. Absolutely to those who brave the shave, you are strong! But please all remember everyone of us have different emotions, battles and deals with everything with what's best for them and how they cope best! All journeys are personal."

Amy showed a handful of her hair

Other suggestions from fans included a silk cap, aloe vera gel and Lush's "Superbalm scalp treatment". Prior to asking fans for advice, Amy shared a candid snap of a handful of her hair whilst back at home.

"Welcome home!" she penned, captioning the post alongside three heartbroken emojis. "One day at a time." The snap showed her holding her hair in front of her sofa at home.

Amy also revealed she was sent home from hospital on Wednesday

Amy's brave confession followed the uplifting news that she was able to return home which she shared just hours before. Sharing a photo from her hospital bed, Amy smiled for the camera, giving a thumbs up, and penned: "And I’m going home to my own bed! Thanks again to the marvellous NHS! Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm. Another hurdle along this journey.

"But again forever grateful to the nhs and my heroes around me. Can’t wait to get into my own bed since Monday though #nhs #canceryoung #chemotherapy #myownbed #nhsheroes."

Amy is so brave

Friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages for her including her Strictly Come Dancing pals. Gorka Marquez wrote: "You got this @amy_dowden," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Kai Widdrington added: "Sending love Amy [six red love heart emojis]. Michelle Visage also penned: "YOU GOT THIS, WARRIOR." John Whaite added: "[Three love heart emojis] much love to you Amy."

Amy exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May. In a candid interview, she opened up about how she discovered a lump on her breast, just days before she went on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.