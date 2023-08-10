Amy Dowden poses with rarely-seen twin sister in new wedding photo amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden has paid tribute to her twin sister Becky as they marked their 33rd birthday on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Strictly Come Dancing star - who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer – shared a sweet selfie from her wedding day and went on to pen a touching message to her sibling.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, talented twin! @becky_dowden," she wrote. "Hope your day is as lovely as you and for sure next year we are making up for it! Love you Bex and thank you for everything you always do for me."

Reflecting on their big day, and how this year's celebration will be different, Amy added: "I wasn't looking forward to this birthday. At the moment any milestone or event is a bigger reminder and hurts. I'm far from what I should and normally doing, in the rehearsal room with my Strictly family.

"But all your wishes this morning have certainly cheered me up. This year my birthday wish is for all to take the time to check themselves! @coppafeelpeople have so many useful resources! Doesn't take long! That's my birthday wish! Thank you so much again for all the love and support it really does help and mean so much to me. #checkyourlemons."

Friends and fans alike rushed to post heartfelt comments, with Fleur East writing: "Happy birthday to you both!!!" Another said: "You deserve every compliment Amy. You are such a lovely woman! Make the best of it and do not forget you are loved by many unknown supportive souls."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Amy revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The professional dancer, who has battled the chronic gut condition Crohn's Disease since she was a child, has been detailing her journey with fans in a very open way. Last week, Amy took to social media to reveal she underwent her first chemo session.

"Chemo 1 done! I looked worse going in than coming out actually," she said. "I didn't sleep, I got there and I just burst into tears, luckily my pink sister made sure I walked in and helped me through it and distracted from the brain freeze of the cold cap."

She added: "Had another cry but I've left knowing chemo 1 done and not as bad as I thought. This is due to the incredible team and nurses! Thank you NHS! Hopefully not too many side affects. One step closer to being back on the dance floor. (that's what's hurting the most right now, I'd do anything to be there with my fellow strictly pros right now). But for now chemo 1 [done]."