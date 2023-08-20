Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about 'heartbreaking' chemotherapy side effect in candid update

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has opened up about the "heartbreaking" side effect she's been experiencing during her second round of chemotherapy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 33-year-old dancer, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, revealed that her hair has started to shed over the last few days and she is preparing to "bring out the wig".

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

After thanking fans for their support, she gave an update on the second cycle of treatment. "Wanted to be open and honest with you all from the start," she began in a message written on a blank background. "So this cycle, I started feeling sick soon as the second lot of 'red devil' was going in.

"Got home very tired and started being sick (even with all the anti-sickness). By Friday afternoon the sickness stopped and just waves of nausea. Still taking anti-sickness now. Hardly any sleep due to steroids and insomnia they bring with them. Didn't have any last cycle but some lovely mouth ulcer friends this time round."

© Amy Dowden/Instagram Amy opened up about her recent hair loss symptoms

Finding the positives, Amy added: "But I've managed some walks, lovely homemade soups and smoothies and feeling even better today. The little wins!"

The professional dancer went on to reveal her recent experience of hair loss. "What I've found harder this time round and the last few days is hair [shedding]," she wrote. "Even though I'm cold capping you hope to keep 50% of your hair and there are also so many benefits to the hair growing back quicker too."

She continued: "But as much as I prepared myself waking up every day gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heartbreaking personally for me."

© Amy Dowden/Instagram Amy is undergoing a second round of chemotherapy

Detailing her haircare routine, she penned: "I'm only washing my hair once, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it so I just don't feel like me. So it's time to bring out the wig I say and get used to this and help me feel like me."

Opening up about the emotional toll of her diagnosis, she wrote: "Some days last week I'd wake and for the first few seconds you forget and then suddenly it all hits you, the day and challenges ahead and your new reality and it's tough - had a few morning cries and learning that's OK too."

© Instagram Amy has been open about her cancer treatment

Amy first revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in May. The BBC star explained that she had found a lump on her right breast just before embarking on her honeymoon with her husband, Ben Jones.

Two months later in July, Amy revealed a second cancer diagnosis while chatting with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! during an Instagram Live. The Caerphilly-born star explained that she would have to undergo chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered following her mastectomy.

© Getty Amy pictured with her husband Ben

"They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow," she said.

She added that she won't be paired with a celebrity dance partner in this year's series of Strictly. "This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible," she explained.