Strictly star Amy Dowden flooded with messages after new cancer treatment update
The professional dancer is undergoing her second round of chemotherapy

Nicky MorrisTV and film writer

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been inundated with messages of support after sharing a new update on her cancer treatment. 

Taking to Instagram, the dancer revealed that she is undergoing her second chemotherapy session. Sharing a selfie taken from her hospital bed, the 33-year-old wrote: "Chemo 2 let's go!

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

"Another step closer! Feeling much better about it today! Last time I was so anxious, nervous, scared and full of emotions but this time I know what to expect but also helps that every single member of staff are just utterly amazing and I'm so very grateful to you all! Right, another step closer to the dance floor! 

"Fingers crossed not too many side [effects] please," she added. 

Amy revealed she is undergoing her second chemotherapy session

Amy's followers flocked to the comment section to rally around the star, including her Strictly co-stars. Graziano Di Prima wrote: "Sending love my friend," while Karen Hauer added: "Sending love".

Her fans also shared supportive messages to the Caerphilly-born star, with one person writing: "Sending lots of love to you! You've got this!" while a second penned: "Sending you so much love, light and strength - you are just incredible."

Amy first opened up about her diagnosis in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in May. The professional dancer explained that she'd discovered a lump on her right breast just before heading off on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

Amy underwent her first round of chemotherapy earlier in August

"I was in shock; I checked again," Amy recalled. "I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

Then in July, Amy revealed a second cancer diagnosis. Speaking with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel! during an Instagram Live, she explained that she would need to undergo chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered after her recent mastectomy.

Amy with her husband Ben

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she said. "But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours."

Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis in May

Sadly, Strictly Come Dancing viewers won't see the star paired with a celebrity contestant in the upcoming series of the show, which airs in the autumn. "They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow," she explained. 

Praising the BBC for their support, she added: "This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible."

What are the first signs of breast cancer?

Breast cancer can affect both men and women, but is most common in women over 50. It is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with a good chance of recovery if it's detected at an early stage.

According to the NHS, you should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms:

  • A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts
  • Discharge from either of your nipples, which may be streaked with blood
  • A lump or swelling in either of your armpits
  • Dimpling on the skin of your breasts
  • A rash on or around your nipple
  • A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast

