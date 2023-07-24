Amy Dowden surprises Strictly professionals after announcing second cancer diagnosis

Strictly star Amy Dowden delighted fans on Monday when she surprised her beloved Strictly Come Dancing gang.

Taking to Instagram, the Caerphilly-born dancer, who is currently battling breast cancer, posted a wholesome group photo featuring her fellow co-stars.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

Amy, 32, was proudly pictured in the centre of the snapshot surrounded by the likes of Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Kai Widdrington and Karen Hauer.

Alongside the heartwarming photo, Amy penned: "I surprised the gang! Just what I needed! Seeing the @bbcstrictly family! Going to be an amazing series and I can't wait to watch you all shine and be with you all when I can! #strictlyfamily #justwhatineeded #keepdancing."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the Welsh dancer, with one writing: "Will miss watching you but can't wait to see you back on the dancefloor before you know it," while a second noted: "Oh I love this so much!! so glad you got to surprise the gang."

Strictly star Janette Manrara gushed: "What an amazing gang!!" and a fourth encouragingly added: "You're such a superwoman and a trouper!"

Amy's emotional reunion comes after she shared an update on her Strictly Come Dancing future. Despite her unbridled enthusiasm, the blonde beauty recently revealed that she'll no longer be able to dance with a celebrity partner on this year's competition as a result of her ongoing cancer battle.

During an Instagram Live with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, Amy explained how she now needed chemotherapy after more tumours were discovered following her recent mastectomy.

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she said.

© Getty Amy underwent a mastectomy in June

"But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours."

She went on to say: "They found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow… This year, it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I'm in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible."

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has inspired countless people over the years with her incredible strength

The professional dancer exclusively told HELLO! about her diagnosis back in May. Opening up, she told us how she discovered a lump on her breast, just as she was heading on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Jones.

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast," she recalled.

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

"I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

She continued: "My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel like they've caught mine early and to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age."