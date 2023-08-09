Strictly's Amy Dowden issues emotional apology amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden is so thoughtful, even as she undergoes treatment for cancer, and the professional dancer took to social media to issue a heartfelt message to her father.

Marking her dad's birthday, the Strictly star, who recently underwent her first session of chemotherapy, expressed that it wasn't quite the celebration her family had hoped for.

The star posted a series of images of herself and her father, including on her wedding day to husband Ben Jones last year.

She captioned them: "Happy birthday to the most amazing dad @richard_dowden… I am sorry it is not the birthday planned. Better times ahead and we will have even more to celebrate..."

Amy continued: "Thanks for everything especially these past few weeks and days. Love you @richard_dowden." The star has been flooded with support since she announced the sad news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in the pages of HELLO! earlier this year.

© Instagram Amy recently shared a photo from hospital

Amy then went on to have a mastectomy, after which another form of cancer was detected, for which she is now receiving chemotherapy.

Documenting her experience of the illness on social media, the performer took to Instagram Stories last week, where Amy thanked friends and fans for the kind gifts that she had been sent during this difficult time, which included scarves and toiletries.

© Instagram Amy paid tribute to her dad

Earlier in the week, she shared a new post-surgery update on Instagram. Amy, 32, bravely posted a carousel of hospital photos in a bid to raise awareness, flashing a brave smile as she had a port fitted in her arm to deliver chemotherapy.

Amy, who first shared her cancer diagnosis back in May, noted in her caption: "I've decided I want to share my chemo journey to help raise awareness, hopefully get others checking and for understanding what we go through."

She continued: "Port fitted! Wasn't looking forward to it. Wasn't easy… my veins! Feeling tender, bruised and sore but the port will help massively over the next few weeks and allow me to dance when I feel well enough."

© Getty The star won't be competing on Strictly this year

The Caerphilly-born dancer finished by adding: "A port sits under the skin and the tube goes along my vein to the heart giving safe access for chemo (I believe, I'm no Dr!). Rrrrrrright that's [tick emoji] done! Ps don't swipe to the last slide if squeamish!"

Amy's followers were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "So much love Amy… Sending you huge love," while Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse penned: "Thinking of you. Sending love and I am very sure you are inspiring and giving courage to everyone."

© Getty Amy is a fan favourite

This isn't the first time Amy has spoken so frankly about her breast cancer battle. Back in July, the ballroom pro took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session where she shared a glimpse into her mental wellbeing.

When quizzed: "How are you?", Amy responded with a smiling selfie alongside the words: "I'm up and down, but so grateful for those around me. I'll never ever be able to thank enough. Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week [praying hands emoji])."