Helen Skelton shares glimpse inside blissful family holiday

The former Strictly star shares three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has shared a rare glimpse inside her latest trip to France with her adorable brood.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three, 40, posted a sweet clip of herself enjoying a blissful moment in the sunshine with her eldest son Ernie.

© Instagram Helen showed off her holiday tan

In the clip, Helen looked sensational in a cream crinkle camisole which she teamed with a pair of retro sunglasses and a gleaming gold necklace. She wore her luminous, ashy blonde locks down loose and finished off her holiday look with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings. Stunning!

After briefly filming herself sitting at a table, Helen panned her camera to show her eldest son enjoying a delicious-looking breakfast spread complete with a berry smoothie and a tasty pastry treat covered in chocolate.

© Instagram Ernie enjoyed a sweet treat

Ernie appeared in high spirits as he tucked into his spread before flashing a cheeky little smile for his proud mum.

Elsewhere, Helen shared a sneak peek inside her evening complete with street music. Over on her Stories, the Countryfile presenter was quick to film a snippet of a bustling festival taking place in the town's centre.

"One minute… Jazz festival…" Helen penned alongside her video, before inserting a clip of herself enjoying an afternoon dip with the words: "Next minute… pool party… all boxes ticked."

© Getty The presenter at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

This isn't the first time Helen has offered fans an insight into her family life away from the spotlight. Earlier this week, the BBC star melted hearts with the sweetest snapshot of her little girl Elsie enjoying a trip to the seaside.

While Helen made sure to conceal her daughter's identity, Elsie could be seen strolling down a wooden plank path surrounded by golden sand.

© Instagram Elsie looked just like her famous mum!

The tiny tot looked so sweet in her pretty white romper which featured an assortment of colourful woodland illustrations. And with her blonde curls framing her face, she looked every inch her famous mother's carbon copy. How sweet!

Helen shares Ernie, Louis and Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The couple split in April last year, just four months after Helen welcomed her youngest child, Elsie.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Since their separation, Helen has relocated to her parents' idyllic home in Cumbria. Speaking to The Telegraph, the TV star opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm.

"You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," she said.

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

It's a life totally different to the glitz and glam of TV, and Helen revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen's ex, Richie, meanwhile, has welcomed another child with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The duo became Instagram official in July 2022 after they attended Wimbledon together.