Jamie Oliver shares rare family photo with wife Jools for special tribute

Jamie Oliver had a special day to mark on Saturday as his father, Trevor, marked his 70th birthday and the star shared some ultra-rare photos from his childhood to mark the occasion.

In one of the photos, a young Jamie sat with his parents and sister as they took a family portrait. The young Jamie was almost unrecognisable with very short blonde hair as he sat in a smart shirt next to his dad who wore a suit and tie. Jamie's mum, Sally, looked elegant in a white dress, while his sister, Anne-Marie wore a pretty patterned frock.

Jamie shared plenty of other photos to commemorate his dad, including one of the pair uniting in the kitchen with a set of knives and a picture of the pair fishing from the star's childhood.

There was also a touching snap where Trevor cradled his baby son, and one where he sat alongside Jamie and his grandsons, Buddy and River, on a park bench during a cold day.

In a touching message for his father, Jamie penned: "Happy 70th birthday to my wonderful dad Trevor Oliver!! 70 years on this planet dad. Have a wonderful day and thank you for being a great dad and constant inspiration to me you loverly loverly man….enjoy your day big boy…love from all the Oliver gang."

Jamie's wife Jools was one of the first to comment, as she said: "Happy birthday @trevoroliver, so excited to celebrate with you today," while fellow chef Andi Oliver posted: "Aww what lovely pics!!! Happy birthday to your daddy!"

A third added: "Your dad is a true gentleman and someone that I respect very much Jamie. Happy 70th birthday Trev my old fruit spangle," and a fourth said: "I can see you look like your dad in photo no:7! Happy Birthday to your dad."

The family snaps come shortly after the Oliver household held a 'Dress As Your Heroes Night' at their Essex mansion, and they certainly went all out with their costume choices.

Youngest, River, seven, was dressed as ET and was pictured sitting wrapped in a white towel whilst his sister Daisy, 20, pushed him on a bike dressed as the character Elliot.

The matriarch of the family Jools also shared a glimpse of her 12-year-old son, Buddy, who was dressed like Austin Butler, who recently played Elvis Presley in a biopic, while she also channelled the King of rock n' roll and donned a black leather jacket, jeans, and positioned her hair to mimic a quiff.

She affectionately wrote: "A very cute Austin Butler… thank you very much [laughing face and red love heart emoji] ." Before adding: "Oh dear… I tried," next to her Elvis look, whilst pulling a hilarious expression.

