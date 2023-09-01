Helen Skelton wows in figure-hugging jeans for sweet reason

Helen Skelton's summer sartorial portfolio is nothing short of fabulous and on Thursday, she stepped out looking gorgeous in the most perfect pair of jeans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old looked so glamorous in the straight-leg denim piece which was paired with an on-trend khaki waistcoat and brown chunky sandals. The look was worn by the star as part of a special new campaign with Disney.

Captioning a number of photos, Helen penned: "AD I’m working with Disney Princess on their new Find Your Wonder campaign, which is all about empowering children to try new things. One way to do this is to look to your favourite Disney Princess stories and products for inspiration.

"Find my Wonder Webisode on DisneyUK Youtube to find how I found my wonder in nature, and a free Wonder List of activities for children to try new skills available on shopdisney.co.uk – go and see for yourselves. #FindYourWonder #DisneyPrincess @disneyfamilyuk."

© Instagram Helen always looks so fabulous

Helen wore her long blonde tresses down in natural waves, and opted for a full face of camera-ready glam comprised of fluttery mascara, honey-hued bronzer and nude lipstick - a winning combination! She also added a chunk gold chain necklace to accessorise her ensemble.

Friends went wild in the comments section. "You're an inspiration young lady. Well done....again!" one fan penned. A second added: "Love this Helen! It's so important to send empowering messages to our children so they build strength and resilience. You're a great role model for our daughters!"

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-three

Meanwhile, a third added: "No better person to pick for this [applause emoji] inspirational, empowering, strong xx." A fourth said: "You look beautiful Helen".

Helen is a doting mother to three children, two sons, Louis, eight, and Ernie, six and a daughter Elsie who was born in 2021. It comes as no surprise that the little one is already incredibly adventurous just like her thrill-seeking mum.

Elsie is just like her adventurous mum

The little one has already been captured heading out with her elder brothers during exciting waterboarding sessions in the Lake District where they live. The one-year-old was previously photographed being helped by Louis whilst out in the water.

In July, Helen shared the most hilarious photo of her little girl climbing up to see her pet fish Kevin whose tank was placed on top of a chestnut brown chest of drawers.

Alongside the image, Helen wrote: "Sums. Her. Up. Pray for Kevin. @ericmcfarlanduk #babygirl #wildchild #thirdchild."

The photo caused a storm with friends and fans who could totally relate to the cheeky update. "She has fire in her belly. Wonder where she gets that from?" one follower said. A second added: "Yesss Elsie!!! Strong girls club!!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love her!! So much determination".

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The pair shocked fans when they split in April 2022. He has since moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the president of the Leeds Rhino Rugby League team Richie plays for. They welcomed their first child together back in May.