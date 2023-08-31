Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie is her clone in adorable beach photo

Helen Skelton will be preparing for some big changes to her home life next week as her two sons Louis, eight, and Ernie, six, prepare to head back to primary school as the summer holidays come to an end.

So, doting mum Helen Skelton is making sure that the family make the most of the remaining time off by creating memories that will last a lifetime, and she treated them to a trip to the beach to enjoy the sunny weather. The star didn't share too many moments from their trip to the coast, but she did post a photo of young Elsie, one, and the young girl was her clone!

Although Helen decided to obscure her daughter's face with a purple heart sticker, the tot's stark blonde hair could clearly be seen. The wavy hair looked just like Helen's as Elsie enjoyed her time in the sand, while wearing a beautiful white dress that looked to be covered in childlike drawings.

The mum-of-three chose not to caption the image, instead keeping the focus on her young girl who had just gotten onto the wooden boardwalk after running across the sandy shore.

The family's time at the beach comes just days after Helen revealed how she was getting ready to send her sons back to school, revealing they had been gifted a set of waterproof coats in a very fun video.

Wearing the item and adding a pair of sunglasses to the outfit, her son Ernie looked like a character from The Matrix as he danced around and pretended to throw an empty water bottle at the camera, all while having the biggest smile on his face.

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

The clip also allowed fans to grab a small peek inside former Strictly star Helen's pristine garden, which appears to be the perfect place for her children to play. It boasted a wide-open space for the kids to practice their football skills, and a football was even seen by one of Helen's hedges.

In her caption, Helen shared: "We have swapped and dropped some trousers and jumpers but very grateful for our back to school coats sent by @gooutdoors… #paid partnership #gooutdoors #backtoschool #winteriscoming #school #autumn #coats #swapshop. It's definitely worth looking at your local swap shop most schools do them now."

Her followers flocked to the comments to share their love for Ernie's look, with many labelling the six-year-old as "cool". One said: "What a cool dude," and a second added: "It's the Berghaus for me - cool as a cucumber."

A third penned: "Very smart, a real cool dude, all ready for school. What a wonderful summer you have had with your children, so many memories. Looking forward to more of your amazing adventures tonight," and a fourth wrote: "Ooh now that looks funky. What a great choice for folks who need something that waterproof."