Alex Jones shares heartfelt family photo from lavish holiday

The One Show star has been to France…

Alex Jones has been enjoying the summer with her family, and on Wednesday, the One Show host finished her holiday updates with a touching photo beside her loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three was captured standing beside her three children, Teddy, five Kit, three, and Annie, two, on a ferry overlooking the sea as they travelled home from France.

Alex shared the touching snap for fans on Instagram

Captioning the photo, Alex penned: "The End." In true Alex fashion, her travelling ensemble was super chic and inspired by her recent trip as she slipped on a cosy navy blue and white striped jumper, a pair of light high-waisted jeans, and a black vest top.

Teddy and Kit were also wrapped up in warm jumpers which would have been perfect to combat the windy sea breeze.

© Instagram Alex Jones' son enjoys the last of the Nutella

Alex, her children, and her husband Charlie Thomson, appear to have had a wonderful time on their summer travels. Alex shared the sweetest photo of Kit ahead of their departure licking his breakfast plate.

The 46-year-old penned: "Making the most of the last breakfast of Nutella". She also shared a sweet snap beside her son ahead of an exhilarating wake-boarding session.

© Instagram Alex Jones went wakeboarding with her son

The pair were two peas in a pod donning black wetsuits. Whilst Alex likes to share the occasional update of her little ones, she still chooses to obscure their faces entirely from view, therefore, in the mother-son snap, she added a large sunglasses emoji over her son's eyes.

The holidays have been steeped in meaning as not only have the family of four been away together, but little Annie also turned two last week!

© Instagram Alex paid tribute to her mini-me daughter

Alex marked the occasion with a heartfelt photo with her little one, which she shared on her Instagram account.

In the snap, Alex cuddled her little girl on the beach in the sunshine. Alongside the photo were the words: "2 years. More than I deserve. She’s the very best," alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

© Instagram Alex Jones' daughter playing on the beach in a floral outfit

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the touching moment, with Tess Daly and Helen Skelton weighing in with red love heart emojis.

Angela Scanlon penned: "Happy Birthday Annie xxx." Meanwhile, one follower commented: "How is she 2 years old, so fast, growing so fast."

A second added: "You both deserve the best, there's no bond and love like that between mum and child. Beautiful picture x [red love heart emoji] just appreciate and love every minute with her, time goes so fast."

Alex welcomed Annie on 21 August 2021, five years after tying the knot with her beau Charlie on New Year's Eve 2015.

HELLO! exclusively covered the celebration and saw the TV walk down the aisle in the most beautiful Sassi Holford gown. The stunning number featured an off-the-shoulder sequinned top and a full tulle skirt. The look was complemented by a tulle veil and half-up, half-down hairstyle.