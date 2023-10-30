Giovanni Pernice confirms exciting news after Amanda Abbington quit Strictly

Giovanni Pernice has revealed his "dream has finally come true" as he took to Instagram to share some exciting news with fans.

On Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing star – whose time on this year's series came to an abrupt end last week – revealed that he is releasing his own fragrance for men and women.

"My dream come true is finally here!" he wrote alongside a promo shot. "VITA is my new fragrance for men and women - an intoxicating scent that captures the sensuality, vitality and energy of Sicily.

"I have long been passionate about fragrance and the way scent can captivate the emotions and transport us to another place. VITA is the embodiment of my passions, a personal and complex fragrance which slowly seduces as it unfolds on the skin."

He added: "I hope you love VITA as much as I do. Go to gpvita.com to find out more. Giovanni [heart emoji]."

© Giovanni Pernice/Instagram Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice are no longer taking part in Strictly together

The professional dancer was flooded with messages, with Ore Oduba writing: "No way!!! Brother I can still smell you from here!! Always know when I've been in your company, amazing news well done brother x."

One fan remarked: "Congratulations Gio! Orders done already! Wishing you success with your dream new venture." Another stated: "I am going to be buying this. Good luck with this Gio - you are a remarkable, hard-working and beautiful human being. I wish you even more success because you truly deserve it."

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington open up about close bond before exit

The announcement comes almost a week after Giovanni revealed that he is no longer taking part in this year's Strictly with Amanda Abbington. After the news was announced, he wrote: "Amanda .. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love @amanda_abbington74 @bbcstrictly."

The Sherlock actress released a statement on social media explaining the reasons behind her sudden departure. Her statement read: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside. I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

© Guy Levy The pair were among the favourites this year

"I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. Xxx."

Amanda was absent from week five of the competition due to medical reasons with Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman explaining during the live show that, per the official rules, the star would get a bye and would be able to return the following week. However, the following Monday, it was confirmed by the BBC that Amanda had decided to withdraw from the competition completely.